ELIZABETHTON — Kaleb Meredith pitched a one-hit shutout and struck out nine as University High made quick work of Happy Valley in a five-inning game at Cannon-Gouge Park.
Meredith, who is committed to Tennessee, kept the Warriors off balance all day in a 10-0 victory.
Connor Horton had a big day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and driving in five runs for the Bucs. Hank Stott and Meredith also went 2-for-4, while Jacob Peeler reached base three times and scored twice.
Volunteer 10, Sullivan Central 4
CHURCH HILL — Cason Christian went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Falcons in the win over the Cougars. Brody Cloud also had two his and two RBIs. Tucker Bellamy was the winning pitcher.
Hunter Stanley and Preston Staubus led the Central offense, while Kirk Dunford was tagged with the loss.
SOFTBALL Unicoi County 12, Sullivan Central 5
BLOUNTVILLE — Samantha Chavez had two home runs and a double to lead the Lady Blue Devils over the Lady Cougars in Three Rivers Conference play.
Chavez ended with five RBIs and three runs scored. Destiny Bridges also scored three runs, while Caroline Podvin had three hits and drove in four runs. Kerstin Buchanan went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and three RBIs.
Katie Horne led Central, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Jasmine Sheffield was 2-for-4 with a run scored and Camille Nottingham reached base three times and also scored.
Sullivan East 14, Happy Valley 4
BLUFF CITY — Jillian Shackleford went 2-for-3 with two doubles and drove in three runs as the Lady Patriots moved into first place in the Three Rivers standings with the win over the Lady Warriors.
Cayden Bawgus went 3-for-3 with a triple, drove in three runs and scored twice. Kinzie Brown was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Lexie McDuffie picked up the win and helped her cause with two hits. Maddie Lingerfelt led Happy Valley with two hits.
Sullivan North 10, University High 7
KINGSPORT — Lilly Crawford was 4-for-4 at the plate with three runs scored in the Lady Raiders’ win over the Lady Bucs.
Kylie Glover and Maddy Winters each had two hits and drove in three runs. Alexis Lipoma was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Kendall Nash and Riley Absher scored two runs apiece. Maci Clark was the winning pitcher.
Ryleigh Owen had two hits and drove in three runs to lead University High. Sydney Trosin went 3-for-4. Emily Morgan and Avery Nelson each had two hits.