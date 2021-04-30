Mercer belted five home runs and cruised to a 13-8 victory over East Tennessee State in a Southern Conference baseball game Friday night in Macon, Georgia.
The Bears came into the game with 62 home runs, ranking third nationally. Brandon Michie and RJ Yeager each had two of the homers. Bill Knight added the other.
Those three comprised the first three batters in Mercer’s lineup and they tormented ETSU pitching, combining to go 12 for 17 with nine RBIs and nine runs scored. Michie was 5 for 6. Yeager was 4 for 5 with five RBIs.
The Bears got to the Bucs for eight runs in the first four innings.
It was Mercer’s eighth consecutive win over ETSU. The result left the Bears 25-16 overall, 11-5 in the SoCon. ETSU fell to 18-19, 8-10. Three of the Bucs’ six hits were home runs.
After ETSU’s Ashton King led off the game with a home run, Mercer opened the bottom of the first with back-to-back doubles followed by a two-run homer by Michie for a 3-1 lead.
Mercer got to ETSU starter Hunter Loyd for four extra base hits in the first inning and kept piling it on. Loyd worked four innings, allowing eight runs on 12 hits. Seven of the hits were for extra bases.
The Bears scored in the first five innings before ETSU reliever Landon Smiddy finally shut them down in the sixth.
The Bucs showed some life when Jackson Green’s solo home run in the top of the seventh inning cut Mercer’s lead to 9-5 but Yeager’s second home run, a two-run shot, made it 11-5 in the bottom of the inning.
Mercer was ahead 13-5 in the ninth inning before Bears pitchers walked the bases loaded. King then laced a three-run double to make it 13-8.
BY THE NUMBERS
Coming into the series, the Bucs were hitting .234 as a team, last in the SoCon and 31 points behind the next team.
Mercer finished with 21 hits, 11 of them for extra bases.
Bryce Hodge drove in three runs for ETSU with a two-run home run and an RBI groundout.
Garett Gelano (4-1) was the beneficiary of all the Mercer offense. He was the winning pitcher despite allowing five runs in 6 2/3 innings.
UP NEXT
The teams play a doubleheader Saturday in Macon, beginning at 2 p.m.