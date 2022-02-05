Mercer looked every bit like the Southern Conference leader. East Tennessee State looked every bit like a rebuilding program.
So the result was not a surprise when the Bears defeated ETSU 82-48 in a Southern Conference women’s basketball game Saturday at Brooks Gym.
Amoria Neal-Tyson scored a season-high 29 points to lead Mercer, getting 25 in the first 16 minutes. Erin Houpt added 22.
The Bucs, in Simon Harris’ first season as coach, fell to 3-18 overall, 2-6 in the SoCon. They were coming off a win over Samford.
Mercer, the defending SoCon champ, improved to 15-6, 8-1, with its fourth consecutive victory.
Tysor did most of her work in the first half, making 10 of 12 shots, including all four of her 3-point attempts.
The Bears used a 15-0 run to go ahead 43-17 in the second quarter and they never slowed down. Houpt’s seventh 3-pointer put Mercer up 80-40 with just under five minutes remaining.
Mercer got most of its production from three players. In addition to Neal-Tysor and Houpt’s big afternoons, Shannon Titus had 18 points and nine rebounds. Houpt finished 7 of 8 on 3-pointers as the Bears went 11 of 16 from long range.
The Bucs were led by Carly Hooks’ 16 points. Sarah Thompson added 10. Jakhyiah Davis had eight rebounds for the Bucs.
ETSU’s Damiah Griffin suffered a leg injury in the first half and didn’t play after halftime. She finished with three points in seven minutes.
The Bucs return to action Monday when they play at Samford.