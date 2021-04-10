After being ranked nationally, looking at a possible Southern Conference championship and maybe an FCS playoff berth, the East Tennessee State football team wasn’t up to the task on Saturday.
Mercer got two big plays from Yahsyn McKee and defeated the 20th-ranked Bucs, 21-13, in a SoCon game in Macon, Georgia.
The Bears won their fourth consecutive game — their third in a row against a ranked team — to improve to 5-2 this spring. The Bucs finished the SoCon season 4-2. They still had a chance to win the league championship if they had won Saturday.
“We did have a lot of hopes,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said. “We had a lot of aspirations and we had a lot of things that were goals that were attainable, that we set before the season to accomplish right there for us.”
Mercer can still win the SoCon title with a win over Samford next week and a VMI loss to The Citadel.
McKee had an 80-yard kickoff return to set up one touchdown and scored another on a 63-yard fumble return. The fumble came when ETSU quarterback Brock Landis tried to hit Jacob Saylors on a pass in the flat. They didn’t connect and the ball went backward. It bounced right to McKee, who sped up the sideline untouched.
That put the Bears up 21-6 with 12:16 left in the fourth quarter.
Will Huzzie got ETSU’s first touchdown, a 4-yard pass from Brock Landis, with 5:17 remaining, to cut Mercer’s lead to 21-13.
The Bucs got a three-and-out to get the ball back again. They started on their own 15-yard line with 2:59 left on the clock and could manage only one first down before turning the ball over on downs.
ETSU out-gained Mercer 382 yards to 219.
“We moved the ball but we have to score more points,” Sanders said.
IS IT OVER?
ETSU’s spring season might not be over. The school is still trying to get a non-conference game to make up for the canceled Chattanooga contest, which was scheduled for April 17. That’s ETSU’s homecoming weekend. Sanders said he wasn’t sure if there would be another game or not.
NOT-SO-SPECIAL TEAMS
Late in the first quarter, ETSU’s Alijah Huzzie muffed a punt and the Bears recovered, giving them the ball on the ETSU 45-yard line.
Mercer took advantage of the opportunity and scored on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Carter Peevy to Drake Starks.
Mercer had bottled up ETSU’s star running back Quay Holmes early, but Holmes broke free for a 43-yard run midway through the second quarter. That led to Tyler Keltner’s 49-yard field goal, which cut Mercer’s lead to 7-3.
Another special teams play set up the Bears’ next score. McKee returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards to the ETSU 8-yard line and three plays later, Peevy scored on a 1-yard keeper and a 14-3 Mercer lead.
FOURTH-DOWN STOP
Mercer stopped ETSU on a fourth-and-one in the final minute of the second quarter. Holmes was stuffed at the line of scrimmage.
The Bucs are 2 for 9 on fourth-down attempts this season.
ANOTHER CHANCE
After the fourth-down stop, Sanders used his timeouts to get the ball back for one more chance before halftime and the Bucs got a 39-yard field goal from Keltner to cut Mercer’s lead to 14-6.
“We had some opportunities in the first half to make some plays and get some things going and we never did,” Sanders said. “You have to give Mercer credit. They had a nice plan.”
BY THE NUMBERS
Landis completed 26 of 44 passes for 228 yards. Will Huzzie caught eight passes for 74 yards. Holmes finished with 89 yards on 14 carries.
Mike Price had 14 tackles for the Bucs, Donovan Manuel added 12 and Jared Folks had 11.
Peevy, who threw for 406 yards last week against Furman, was 9-15 for 65 yards.