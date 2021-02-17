The losses are starting to pile up for the East Tennessee State basketball team.
The Bucs fell for the fifth time in seven games Wednesday night as Mercer emerged with a 71-64 Southern Conference victory at Freedom Hall.
Felipe Haase scored 19 points as the Bears won on ETSU’s home court for the second year in a row.
The loss pretty much ended ETSU’s hopes at defending its SoCon regular-season championship, although those hopes might have really ended earlier in the week with a loss at Chattanooga.
ETSU fell to 12-10 overall, 8-6 in the SoCon. Mercer improved to 13-8, 6-7.
“We need more energy givers,” first-year ETSU coach Jason Shay said. “We look defeated out there. We have to have some pop to us.
“We are at the brink. Are we going to positively move forward or are we going to have the ‘poor me, poor me’ and struggle to move forward and finish the year? If I don’t see that change, then I’ve got some decisions to make.”
The Bucs, who spent much of the night trailing, led 61-60 after a spirited comeback in an otherwise lackluster performance. Mercer then closed the game with an 11-3 run.
Ledarrius Brewer and Serrel Smith led ETSU with 16 points apiece. David Sloan added 10 points and six assists.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Mercer led 35-33 at halftime and scored the first six points of the second half. The Bucs looked tentative and confused before Shay called a timeout after Leon Ayers’ dunk put the Bears up 41-33.
ETSU got its act together as Damari Monsanto scored five points in a row on a 3-pointer and a dunk, and Ty Brewer added a layup. Suddenly, Mercer’s lead was 44-43 with 13:30 left.
A minute Later, Ty Brewer’s two free throws put ETSU up for the first time in the second half. It was a 12-3 run for the Bucs and as usual, it was fueled by the defense.
A dizzying sequence during which there were five lead changes in three minutes left ETSU up 61-60 with 3:25 remaining.
Mercer’s James Glisson III then made a layup to put his team on top and Ross Cummings connected from 3-point range. The Bears scored seven points in a row, forcing the Bucs to scramble down the stretch.
Ledarrius Brewer’s 3-pointer with 21 seconds left cut Mercer’s lead to 67-64, but the Bears hit their free throws to leave town with a win.
FEW FOULS
The Bucs had been whistled for only two fouls in the second half until the final minute, so when they wanted to put Mercer on the line to stop the clock, they had to commit five fouls in 13 seconds.
ANTHEM ANSWER
As they have done all year at home games, the ETSU players and coaches remained in the locker room while the national anthem was played before the game. After warmups, they headed to the locker room 11 minutes before tip.
The team was the subject of plenty of social media conversation after they were seen kneeling during the anthem before Monday night’s Chattanooga game. The Bucs also kneeled at Alabama and Furman.
“That’s good that they’re discussing it because that’s what that was supposed to do,” Shay said. “It was a decision our team made prior to the season as a call to action against racial inequalities and injustices. … Our intentions by no means involve disrespecting our country’s flag or the servicemen and women that put their lives on the line for our nation. You know we hold those heroes near and dear to our hearts, including two generals that have served our country right here in our backyard. No one knows the sacrifice, the fear, the pain, the anxiety, the loss that they’ve experienced fighting for our country’s freedom and rights. But many of us don’t know the same sacrifice, fear, pain and loss the people of color have had to endure over 400 years. My team is a daily reminder to me that some things are just bigger than basketball.
“February being Black History Month is the perfect time to continue to shed light on the racial issues facing our country.”
STAT OF THE GAME
ETSU got hammered in the rebounding department as Mercer got 31 boards to the Bucs’ 20. No ETSU player had more than four rebounds.
“That’s a function of them not missing very many shots,” Shay said. “When you don’t create them missing shots, you’re going to get killed on the boards.”
BY THE NUMBERS
Ayers had 13 points for Mercer. Cummings and Neftali Alvarez each had 10.
Mercer shot 54 percent from the field and went 10 of 20 from 3-point range, which allowed it to win despite turning the ball over 19 times.
ETSU made 46 percent of its shots, including 10 of 24 on 3-pointers.
UP NEXT
ETSU is at Samford on Saturday, while Mercer plays host to Furman.