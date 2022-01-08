Devon Medina wasted no time taking charge of his 195-pound championship match.
The Science Hill wrestler found a weak spot early and took Chattanooga Baylor’s William Latimer to the mat for a first-period pin during the Fandetti-Richardson Brawl on Saturday at Science Hill’s New Gym.
Medina’s pin came in 2:15.
“This is a really hard tournament, and there’s a lot of good people here,” Medina said. “I had already promised my coach I would come away with a win. And my brother, he wrestled here and never won it. So I made a bet I would win it. That was my mindset, to get the win.”
Medina got off to a quick start, but the wrestlers went out of bounds for a reset. Then Medina made his move.
“He was putting a lot of pressure into me, and I was putting a lot of pressure back,” Medina said. “I let his pressure go forward by throwing him, putting him in a bad position on his back and getting the pin.”
Science Hill head coach Jimmy Miller said Medina was ready to roll.
“I think Devin was in control of the match, probably from the whistle,” Miller said. “He builds on momentum. If we can get him to continue to focus and have a good next six weeks, let’s see where we can go. That’s up to him.”
The only other Science Hill wrestler to reach the finals was 285-pounder Keimel Redford. He battled Bradley Central’s Austin McClure into double-overtime before ending with a 6-1 loss.
“He’s a good kid, and I’ve wrestled him over the years,” Redford said. “I felt like I had good enough lungs and could even have gone to triple overtime. It was a close match that didn’t go my way.”
Redford said he wants a rematch against McClure with more at stake in the postseason.
“I hope to see him again,” Redford said.
Miller said McClure is a tough out.
“That kid placed third in the state last year, and we always have a knock down, drag out with him,” Miller said. “I give Keimel credit for having the guts. He had to score (in the second overtime). If he didn’t score, he lost. He took a chance and had him dead to rights. But he couldn’t hold him for the two swipe.”
Overall, Miller said he was pleased with the tournament despite having several teams pull out because of the weather.
“We were very pleased with the teams that could get here,” Miller said. “We overcame. That’s what wrestling teaches our kids. I wish we could have had more teams, but we tried to maximize the matches and get all we could get.”