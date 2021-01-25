Can “The Hammer” shake off the rust? Or will the “Dream Weaver” turn his Saturday night into a nightmare?
Those are a pair of questions heading into the co-main event of the Showcase 16 Mixed Martial Arts card at Meadowview Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 30. Gates open at 6 p.m. with limited capacity.
The heavyweight fight pits Chandler “The Hammer” Cole out of Coeburn, Virginia, against Derrick “The Dream” Weaver from Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Cole (5-2) has the better record, but he hasn’t fought in MMA competition over a year since suffering a first-round knockout loss to the much more experienced Keith Bell in November 2019. Weaver (6-6) has been much more active and comes into the contest with a three-fight win streak.
Weaver, at 6-foot-4, has a significant height and reach advantage over the 5-foot-10 Cole. But Cole trains out of the same Wise County Combat Club as former ETSU and Pittsburgh Steelers football player Brandon Calton.
Although he lost his last MMA fight, Cole is coming off a win in combat jiu-jitsu. He’s also the top-ranked heavyweight fighting in Tennessee, according to Tapology. He is an aggressive and exciting combatant with none of his seven professional fights going past the second round.
It’s the same for Weaver, with all six of his wins ending in the first round.
Promoter Casey Oxendine previewed the fight.
“Chandler Cole won a combat jiu-jitsu fight match his last time out. It was a match with grappling and open-hand strikes,” Oxendine said. “Derrick Weaver, he’s a tough guy who has been busy. I think it will be a great show.”
The other professional main event pits Shonte Barnes, a middleweight from Asheville, N.C., who takes a step up in weight to face veteran light heavyweight Erick Lozano from Michigan.
Barnes (5-1-1), a former running back for Western Carolina, brings the speed and aggressiveness to the cage that he once showed on the football field. Asked to describe his style, he responded, “Punch first and ask questions later.”
Lozano, originally from Texas, is a veteran of 30 fights. Definitely more of a striker than grappler, Lozano is solidly put together and a big puncher.
In other pro matches, Dylan Sullivan (1-0) from Johnson City, takes on Colorado slugger Whit Campbell. Randall Austin Jr., another 1-0 fighter from Johnson City, will test his mettle against Anthony “The Hitman” Foye in a 145-pound match.
Robbie Ring, unbeaten in nine amateur bouts which includes a win over Austin, makes his pro debut against fellow Virginian William Wilson.
Dalton Goins (4-2), fighting out of Kingsport, headlines the amateur card. He faces Dallas Manspile (4-3) for the vacant Showcase MMA featherweight title. Both come into Saturday as winners of their last two fights.
Michael Valladeres (3-4) from Church Hill takes on South Carolina fighter Jordan Lawson in another featherweight contest. Logan Hilton (1-0), a promising lightweight prospect trained by Casey Oxendine, will face veteran William Hale.
Josh Oxendine, a North Carolina fighter with no relation to the fight promoter, brings a two-fight win streak against Cody Jenkins in a featherweight bout figured to be highly entertaining.
The women’s portion of the card features a middleweight fight between Kingsport’s Amber Floyd and Melissa Sheppey. Kelsi New, an Army veteran from Johnson City, makes her MMA debut against Kayla Barrington from Colorado in a catchweight fight.