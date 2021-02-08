Kingsport’s own Meadowview Gymnastics Academy has two girls currently atop the national rankings.
The gym, which features girls from all over the Tri-Cities, has No. 1 Eden Cradic in the Xcel Silver (XS) division. Lennon Wilhelm is the top-ranked girl in the Xcel Gold (XG) division.
In addition, the Meadowview team coached by Kristin Lemons and Keegan Stallard, is the top-ranked gym in both divisions. Part of the team’s success is how they’re a close-knit group.
“The kids push each other to work hard and get better,” Lemons said. “They’re competitive, but at the same time, they care about each other too.”
A good example is Cradic with the No. 1 score in the country at 39.250 and teammate Mallory Brooks, at 39.150, right behind her. Cradic also has the No. 15 score with the next spot belonging to another teammate, Rogan Hickman.
Cradic started at six and this is her fourth competitive year. Her father, Tony, said his youngest daughter is creating her own path with older sister Carlee more into soccer, basketball and being a middle school cross country champion.
Eden won the USA Invitational competition when she scored a very rare perfect 10 on the vault. It’s the first time Meadowview had an athlete get the perfect score.
“The whole gym erupted when that score went up,” Tony Cradic said. “The most touching thing is how her teammates were crying and cheering for her. To see, these kids who are so super competitive, jump up, they’re such a tight-knit bunch and show the true meaning of a team. What’s funny is right after her 10, her friend Mallory got her best score ever.
“To see these two be at the top, they’re best friends and they drive each other. It’s a really fun thing to watch.”
Highlighting that competitiveness when Cradic finished second in the uneven bars, she went back home and started watching routines on YouTube.
Wilheim set a high score of 38.800 at the Knoxville Classic. Three other Meadowview gymnasts — Zoie King, Jenna Michelli and Savana Parsons — have top 10 scores nationally. Meghan Heindselman is tied for the 20th-best score.
Lemons and Stallard have a good chemistry coaching the girls in all the events whether it’s the vault, uneven bars, balance beam or floor exercises.
While a sport like gymnastics gets more attention in an Olympic year, its popularity has increased dramatically over the years locally. Lemons credits some of it to being such good cross-training for other sports. The kids learn flexibility, strength balance and focus, which helped Lemons’ own sons as wrestlers.
The goals are for the girls to get to their highest level possible with many of the SEC schools like Florida, Georgia and Alabama among the best programs in the country. Surprisingly, Tennessee doesn’t have an gymnastics team despite a number of accomplished gyms in the Volunteer State.
“The goal is for the girls to be able to go to college and compete at that level,” Lemons said. “We have some juniors who have done that from our gym. Your goal is always to help every kid get to the best (level) they can get to. Every kid is different, and our goal is to help them achieve every goal. You see that with how the Silver and Gold teams are ranked No. 1 in addition to those individual kids being No. 1.”