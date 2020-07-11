By Douglas Fritz
Press Sports Writer
When Jesse McMillan took over at Volunteer in early February, it looked like a routine step for a first-time head football coach.
Routine lasted all of about six weeks.
In these pandemic days, McMillan is trying to maintain a veteran presence with a rookie resume.
The best part of it, McMillan said, is it seems like — to him — a normal year of being a head coach.
“I don’t know that it has been tough because it’s all I’ve known,” he said. “I had six weeks of normalcy and then it hit. But I have been blessed with good kids and good people around me.”
McMillan has been working to make the best of the situation.
“We missed spring practice and that wasn’t a good thing,” he said. “But when everything went live in June, we benefited from the situation by slowing it down. We walked through things with the kids and got done what we could.”
Pressure in the new role hasn’t been part of the equation.
“I wouldn’t say I feel pressure,” McMillan said. “Are there added things you don’t want to deal with? Absolutely. But you knew there would be administrative stuff as head coach anyway.”
McMillan said the most difficult thing he has faced is not being able to give his players concrete answers.
“The thing that bothers kids more than anything is uncertainty,” he said. “They can handle a new coach, a new this, or a new that. But it’s the uncertainty that gets them.”
It’s especially true for the older kids, McMillan said.
“We have a lot of good seniors who are wondering if we are going to play,” McMillan said. “I will get a text here or there that says, ‘Are we playing?’ ”
One thing McMillan said he has found at Volunteer is the simple desire to have a season.
“The kids don’t care if it’s August, September or February, they want to play,” he said. “As a school, we can’t handle not playing. And the TSSAA can’t give up on a season of football.”
And at the end of the day, McMillan said he remembers the kids’ best interests are most important.
“We have really good kids and they are excited,” he said. “We have a lot of guys who have played since they were freshmen. We don’t have Power Five guys who are going to sign a letter of intent in December, and then early enroll. They just want to play high school football.”