Michael McMeans’ strange 2020 journey took a new twist Monday.
The former Sullivan South head basketball coach accepted the same position at Tennessee High. It comes just six months after his Rebels’ team was unable to participate in its first-ever state tournament because of COVID-19.
McMeans said he couldn’t imagine being at this point back in the spring.
“Absolutely not,” he said. “I guess it is fitting for what this year has been so far.”
But he said the Tennessee High job was too good to turn down.
“I really believe it is one of the top jobs in the area,” McMeans said. “They care about sports so much there. It was probably a shock when Coach (Roby) Witcher stepped down earlier this year. The timing of it all was crazy.”
In March, McMeans — a former Sullivan South player — led the Rebels to their first-ever state tournament berth. Then COVID-19 intervened and South’s season ended before the players were able to enjoy the fruits of their labors. The state tournament was postponed and eventually canceled.
McMeans led the Rebels for four seasons, including a 20-win campaign in 2018-19. Things fell into place last season with the Rebels posting a school-record mark of 30-5 while winning the district and finishing runner-up in the region. Then the Rebels went on the road and took down Alcoa in the sectional.
McMeans said it was tough to break the news to his former players.
“It was probably one of the hardest things I’ve done,” he said. “It’s not their fault, and not what they asked for or signed up for.
“I appreciate those kids. They committed to me and did everything I asked them to do. It was tough to look them in the eyes and tell them I’m leaving. Everybody was crying and upset. It made things tough. But they are strong kids and they will be resilient.”
McMeans said the fact that South has only one more year of basketball left entered the decision-making process. This season will be the last as South will join with Sullivan Central and Sullivan North to form West Ridge.
“I hate to say that it did (influence the decision),” McMeans said. “The uncertainty played a factor, but Tennessee High is one of those jobs, when it’s offered, you don’t say no.”