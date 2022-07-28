West Ridge’s Kaleb McLain said his running back duties aren’t complex.
“I have been taught at Sullivan South and here at West Ridge, it’s one cut and go,” McLain said. “It’s not a dance thing. You don’t try to juke everybody out. It’s one cut and get through the hole. That has always been my type of play and style.”
The Wolves’ 5-foot-9, 165-pound senior is expected to play a key role in the 2022 season. He said he’s ready, and also thankful for being at West Ridge.
“Our facilities are amazing,” he said. “It’s a blessed opportunity to be able to come out here and look at the field and what has been given to us. It has been amazing.”
McLain has been playing football for a long time. He started the first chance he had and stuck with it through the years.
And he said he learned many things along the way.
“The people around me, growing up and also here with my teammates at West Ridge, influenced me a lot,” McLain said. “I learned from them. They corrected me when I was doing it wrong.”
Things will be different in front of McLain this year because the offensive line has been retooled.
But there’s still talent in place, and McLain said he’s confident the pieces will fit together. And it has made things interesting in practice.
“It’s always a battle on the offensive line,” McLain said. “They are fighting for spots, and that’s a good thing. I feel they have it under control, and the coaches will play who needs to play. And I believe the offense will be good overall.”
With one year of West Ridge football in the books, McLain and his teammates can approach this season with a different mindset.
“Now that we’ve had a year to go through it, we know what we’re going to get and we will be ready for it,” McLain said.
Teamwork and hard work are the basic paths to success, and McLain said the Wolves have both.
“I have to give a shout out to the whole team,” he said. “Going through practice, as hot as it has been, they are always there to keep you up. They are great people, and it’s great to be able to call them family.”
