Looking back and moving forward are difficult to achieve simultaneously, but it’s easy to understand why Gage McKinney and his Cloudland teammates have a little of that going on this summer.
The Highlanders were a mere play or two away from beating eventual state champion South Pittsburg in the Class 1A state semifinals last year.
“I still think about it, but now we’re trying to move forward and make it to Chattanooga like we couldn’t last year,” McKinney said.
The team leader is a threat from his strong safety position as a 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior. On offense, he’s a playmaking wide receiver — authoring one of the year’s biggest plays in the closing seconds of the quarterfinal win over Coalfield — who hopes a few more balls get put in the air this year.
“I hope we can throw the ball more,” McKinney said. “We have a young quarterback who needs to mature, but he got a little experience in the playoff games last year.”
Experience is one of the biggest elements of McKinney’s game. He was on the field for almost every snap in 2021.
“It’s iron-man football,” McKinney said. “With the few numbers we have, playing both ways is just part of it.”
McKinney said it gets tougher as the year moves on.
“It wears you down,” he said. “Last year against South Pittsburg you could tell we were worn down. But even if you’re physically tired, if you can beat the guy in front of you, you can make it.”
But, McKinney said, postseason success actually helps for this season.
“We have more kids out, and we hope to get more once school starts,” he said. “(The success) inspired kids to come out and play.”
McKinney said he wants to find a way to translate his understanding to younger and less-experienced teammates.
“There are big shoes to be filled by younger kids,” he said.
Playing for a coach like Zac Benfield makes it easier, McKinney said.
“He’s younger and understands us more,” McKinney said. “He has more energy and enthusiasm.”
When he’s not on the gridiron, McKinney plays basketball and baseball for other athletic endeavors. Apart from that, he spends time studying and attends Northeast State Community College as part of the middle college program.
As for football influences, McKinney said the senior class of 2020 was a big help to him.
“We started 1-4, but made it back to 6-6,” he said. “They were very inspirational to me, saying never quit and don’t give up — even through the adversity of coaching changes.”
And he said his mom has helped him as well.
“She has always been there and pushed me to be the best I can be, no matter what,” McKinney said.
