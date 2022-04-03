BRISTOL — Two decades later, Dale McDowell was a winner on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track once again.
The longtime Georgia racer, who recently relocated to Ooltewah, Tennessee, passed Ricky Weiss with 20 laps to go to win Saturday’s 50-lap, $50,000-to-win Super Late Model feature at the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals.
McDowell, who won a 100-lap feature the first time dirt was put on Bristol in 2000, completed the slide job for the lead between turns 3-4 on lap 30. It added to an unforgettable season for McDowell, a cancer survivor.
He won during Florida Speedweeks in February and added another marquee victory after starting seventh in Saturday’s feature at BMS.
“This is unbelievable. I can't thank the guys enough for the work they did on this car,” McDowell said. “This is for the old guys. It’s great to win 22 years later.
“I’m so appreciative of all the guys on the race car and the Good Lord above for getting me through the cancer deal. Being in the race car has helped me heal. When we came up here, I thought it would be neat if we could win here again. I can't believe having an accomplishment like tonight.”
He wasn’t the night’s biggest money winner. That distinction belonged to runner-up Chris Madden, who won a $100,000 XR Super Series points championship for the four-race Bristol Dirt Nationals.
Madden won each of the Friday night features and pocketed over $230,000 for his two weeks work.
“We overcame a mountain tonight to win this 100 grand,” Madden said. “We had start 12th, but that says something about this race team. We had a couple of restarts that were good for us, but the car was good enough to do that.
“It was questionable about getting us up there, but I never doubted our ability to do it. And the money the XR Series put up, that means a lot to all of us dirt racers.”
Chris Ferguson, winner of the previous Saturday’s Super Late Model feature, finished third. Scott Bloomquist, the legendary champion from Mooresburg, finished fourth, giving him two top-five finishes in the four Bristol races.
The first, third and fourth-place cars were all prepared in Bloomquist’s race shop in Hawkins County.
Four-time Lucas Oil Series national champion Jimmy Owens from Newport rallied from a 17th-place start to finish fifth.
Earl Pearson Jr. finished sixth, followed by Darrell Lanigan, Ross Bailes, Garrett Smith and Weiss.
Weiss took over the lead when Kyle Strickler drifted high on the opening lap. He rallied to get back in the top 10 after suffering a flat tire with 15 laps to go.
LARSON AND KNUCKLES
Defending NASCAR champion Kyle Larson was set to start on the outside front row. He had mechanical trouble and pulled in the pits where lost two laps at the start of the race. He retired from the event four laps later when the gas pedal broke on his No. 6 race car. He finished 21st in the 24-car field.
Dakotah Knuckles, a Ewing, Virginia driver, finished 16th in his white No. 21 machine.