BULLS GAP — Jensen Ford held off a hard-charging Dale McDowell for the first 33 laps around Volunteer Speedway's 4/10-mile clay oval on Sunday night.
But, McDowell showed why he’s one of dirt-track racing’s legendary drivers. He drove his black No. 17 Super Late Model past the Johnson City driver’s No. 83 for the lead on lap 34 and went on to claim a $10,053 victory at the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals.
It was the second win in a row for McDowell, who won at nearby Wythe (Va.) Raceway on Saturday night, and his ninth career in the Southern Nationals Series. Originally from Georgia, but now living in Ooltewah, the 56-year-old McDowell is a member of both the National Dirt Late Model and Greater Chattanooga Sports Halls of Fame.
McDowell stalked Ford the first half of the 53-lap race and then grabbed away the lead when the opportunity presented itself.
“I really didn’t know if I would get him. We got in that traffic and he overworked his tires a little bit,” McDowell said. “It’s tough to be in the lead, but he’s a heck of a racer. I was just able to go where he wasn’t. Part of that is the gift of running second. If I had been leading and him second, he could have done the same thing to me.”
Ford was disappointed to not close the deal at his home track. It was the second time in three nights he finished runner-up after a second-place finish at Beckley, West Virginia. He stayed close to McDowell before a caution on lap 44. Afterwards, McDowell was able to pull away to a 4-5 car length gap.
“We wanted to win, but we’ll take a second,” Ford said. “I didn’t need that last caution. I started to run him down, but I chucked my tire. He’s really good at conserving his stuff. He waited until I got in traffic and worked me a little hard. I used up my right rear (tire). He’s a very smart racer.”
With conditions right for an extremely fast track, both drivers took advantage. McDowell circled the dirt track in 11.926 seconds at 120.744 mph in qualifying. Ford was second quick at 11.945 seconds (120.552 mph). They also won their respective heat races as did third-place finisher Mack McCarter.
Sam Seawright charged from a 10th-place starting spot to finish fourth and Dakotah Knuckles from Ewing, Virginia rounded out the top five. There were 31 drivers who attempted to qualify for the 24-car field.
CLASSIC MAYS
Jonesborough racer Bobby Mays held off repeated passing attempts by his nephew, Marcus Mays, to win the 20-lap Classic feature. They posted a 1-2 finish with Kentucky racer John Stevens battling them hard to finish third.
Mark Sise and Jack Kress finished fourth and fifth, ahead of Marcus’ father Jeff Mays in sixth.
“It’s a blast to run with my nephew and even more of a blast to outrun him,” Bobby Mays said in victory lane. “His main goal is to outrun me and mine is to outrun him. He’s been around it his whole life, while his daddy and me have been doing this 25-plus years. I’m glad I’m still able to do it. I turned 60 in March and these young kids are keeping me honest.”
EMOTIONAL WIN
Jason Ketron from Kingsport took the lead on lap 12 of the 20-lap Front Wheel Drive feature after the No. 21 car of Dustin Duncan caught on fire and stopped in turn 4.
Ketron, who powered his way from a fifth-place starting spot in his blue No. 28 machine, won by 1.69 seconds over runner-up Jacob Sharp. The victory came just days after the death of Ketron’s grandmother.
“It’s definitely a special one,” Ketron said. “I have to thank my family and then all the fans coming out tonight. It was an incredible night. There was some good racing up front, really exciting.”
It certainly was exciting with the drivers shuffling back and forth for position. Daniel Tate, Josh Scalf and Larry Patterson rounded out the top five.
SPORTSMAN AND STREET STOCK
Wayne Rader drove the Pontiac Trans Am designed No. 01 to the win in the Sportsman Late Model feature. The Parrottsville driver led all 20 laps to finish over two seconds ahead of runner-up Warren McMahan. Joe Bray, Aaron Jones and Richard Cox took the third through fifth positions.
Newport racer Josh Henry powered his own black No. 01 to the winning pass of David Clark in the 20-lap Street Stock feature. Austin Atkins, Vic Chandler and Charles Devine were third, fourth and fifth respectively.