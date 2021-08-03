BULLS GAP — Dale McDowell added another major win to his Hall of Fame resume Sunday night, leading all 40 laps of the Schaffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series race at Volunteer Speedway.
The Georgia driver and National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame inductee set a blistering pace in his black No. 17 machine for his second win of the summer series and his seventh Southern Nationals Series overall.
McDowell has long made his name in East Tennessee, a member of the Greater Chattanooga Hall of Fame and the winner of the inaugural “Battle of Bristol” late model race in 2000. His previous victories at Volunteer Speedway’s 4/10-mile clay oval include two wins in the Lucas Oil Series and the 2012 wins in the prestigious “Spring Thaw.”
On Sunday night, McDowell held off South Carolina racer Zack Mitchell for the win in the final event of the 12-race series. McDowell found the fast way around with his car working on the low side of the track.
“I didn’t know how it was going to be starting on the outside, but I knew the race was going to be to the corner,” McDowell said. “We got a good start and stayed out front. Our cars were pretty equal, but I was able to pick my way through the lapped traffic and nobody did anything crazy. It was a good night for our EZ-Go hot rod.
“I was able to go high, low, whatever I needed to. That’s compliments to (track promoter) Landon (Stallard) and the guys at Volunteer. That’s one of the best I’ve seen the race track where you could race all over it.”
McDowell finished second in the 2021 Southern Nationals points, 16 points behind fellow North Georgia racer Donald McIntosh.
Mitchell is another one where Volunteer Speedway suits his driving style. He scored a first career win in the World of Outlaws Late Model Series in 2020 at the Bulls Gap track and has finished in the top three in two visits since then. It was also his third top-three finish of the week.
“We have a really good balance on our race car right now,” Mitchell said. “We’ve run three times this week and have a win, a third and now a second. We’re plugging away at it.”
Dakotah Knuckles from Ewing, Virginia finish third, followed by Benjamin Crawford and McIntosh.
Johnson City driver Jensen Ford had the most exciting night. He set the fast time in hot laps, but spun and damaged the oil pump on his No. 83 machine in qualifying. With his car sidelined, McIntosh let Ford drive the No. 7 car during the race. After starting at the back of the strong 17-car field, Ford raced his way up to sixth.
CRATE LATE MODELS
Zach Sise from Knoxville dominated the 25-lap Crate Late Model race, leading wire-to-wire in his No. 9 machine.
It was the second straight week of celebration for the Sise family. Zach’s brother, Trevor, won in another No. 9 car the previous Saturday.
“This place is really home for us,” Zach Sise said. “I’ve got quite a few laps around here and it clicks for me. I love this place and it just fits me driving-wise and adjustment-wise. This car is awesome now and I feel we can beat anyone here.”
While Sise was fast out front, Josh Henry and Adam Ahl traded the runner-up spot four times before Henry finally finished second. Ahl was third ahead of Phillip Thompson and Bradley Lewelling.
CLASSIC CARS
Mark Sise, a cousin to Zach and Trevor, won the Classic race holding off a hard-charging Marcus Mays for the victory.
Starting sixth, Mays powered his way up to second and challenged Sise multiple times for the lead. On the last lap of the race, Mays drove it hard into turn 3, got beside of Sise on turn 4, but ended up just a half-car length short of his first win.
John Stevens came in third with Mac Lockhart fourth. Marcus’ uncle, Bobby Mays, finished five.
OTHER CLASSES
Kip Sawyer won a wild Sportsman Late Model feature, which included a six-car pileup at one point. Mason Bare was second with David Bullington, Addison Cardwell and Wayne Rader rounding out the top five.
Josh Henry held off John Stevens in a thrilling Street Stock duel, prior to his runner-up in the Crate feature. Austin Atkins finished third ahead of Wendell Williams and Bo Smith.
Dustin Duncan was the winner in Front Wheel Drive with Jason Ketron second and Jacob Sharp third. Brandon Sutherland, who raced on the concrete at Kingsport Speedway on Friday night, finished fourth with Nathan Adams fifth.
Racing returns to Volunteer Speedway on August 21 with “Fan Appreciation Night.”
RETURN TO LONESOME PINE
Lonesome Pine Raceway roars back to life Saturday with a full program of racing action.
The Limited Late Models are the featured class at the 3/8-mile Coeburn, Virginia track with Mod Street, Mod 4, Pure Street, Pure 4 and Mini Cup the other classes scheduled. Gates open at 4 p.m. with racing scheduled for 7 p.m.