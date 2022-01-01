Mac McClung will be wearing Bulls red for another 10 days after signing a second contract with Chicago, the team announced Saturday.
Roster Update: We have signed Mac McClung to a second 10-day contract. pic.twitter.com/Eut4dpHkUG— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 1, 2022
McClung initially signed a 10-day hardship deal with Chicago on Dec. 21 following a 13-game stint with the Los Angeles Lakers’ G-League team.
The former Gate City star made his official NBA debut on Dec. 29 at the United Center in Chicago. McClung entered the game against the Atlanta Hawks at the 2:33 mark of the fourth quarter and made his lone attempt from the floor, a pull-up jump shot from 16 feet.
Mac McClung’s first bucket as a Bull!@NBCSChicago | @McclungMac pic.twitter.com/vj1YOyjpi5— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 30, 2021
He became the first player from either Northeast Tennessee or Southwest Virginia to appear in an NBA game since Bobby Hogsett (Holston Valley) last set foot on the floor on March 16, 1967, for the Detroit Pistons.
McClung is the first Southwest Virginia native to appear and score in an NBA game since Jim Palmer of Keokee last played for the New York Knicks on March 8, 1961, against the St. Louis Hawks.
McClung, who graduated from Gate City in 2018, played two seasons with Georgetown and one year at Texas Tech before declaring for the 2021 NBA draft. He signed with the Lakers as a free agent after going undrafted.
Because of the number of players who've been in coronavirus-related health and safety protocols this season, the NBA is allowing teams to sign players to hardship contracts without adding those unplanned salaries to salary cap and luxury tax totals.
Chicago was playing at Washington on Saturday night before returning home to host Orlando on Monday at 8 p.m.