The defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors announced Wednesday night they have acquired former Gate City High School star Mac McClung from the Los Angeles Lakers’ summer league squad.
The 6-foot-2 guard scored 17 points in 16 minutes for the Lakers against the Miami Heat in a 100-66 win last Saturday at the California Classic. He also had nine points, four rebounds and two assists in the Lakers’ 100-77 win over the Warriors on Sunday.
McClung thrived last year in the G-League for the South Bay Lakers, winning Rookie of the Year honors after posting averages of 21.6 points, 7.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game.
He made his NBA debut with the Chicago Bulls on December 30 when he scored his first basket in a game against the Atlanta Hawks. He suited up for the Lakers in the final game of the NBA regular season when he had six points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and a blocked shot against the Denver Nuggets.
The Warriors summer-league team is scheduled to face the New York Knicks on Friday night 8 p.m. in a game broadcast on ESPN2.