KINGSPORT — Ronnie McCarty and Kres VanDyke crashed across the line for a spectacular 1-2 finish in Friday night’s Late Model Stock feature at Kingsport Speedway.
In a finish reminiscent of the Terry Labonte-Dale Earnhardt 1995 classic from Bristol Motor Speedway, McCarty’s No. 5 Ford crossed the finish line at the end of the 60-lap race and slammed the wall at nearly the same time.
VanDyke was right with him in the No. 15 Chevrolet as the 3/8-mile oval nicknamed “The Concrete Jungle” lived up to its nickname.
Behind the leaders, third-place Brad Housewright and Derek Lane also got tangled up and Lane’s car landed on the hood of Housewright’s car. Track officials and a wrecker were needed to remove the No. 28 machine off Housewright’s No. 88 Chevy.
For two-time track champion McCarty, it was a second win in as many races at his hometown track.
VanDyke, who set a track record with 16 wins in 2020, was denied for a second straight week. He led most of the NASCAR Weekly Series season opener before late problems resulted in a fourth-place finish.
On Friday, defending track champion Nik Williams finished fourth with Lane fifth.
Joey Trent from Gray finished sixth and 73-year-old local legend Brad Teague from Johnson City was seventh. Jonathan Worley, Jerry Broyles and Allen Hawkins rounded out the top 10.
SPORTSMAN
Daniel Boone High School student Brayden Goddard picked up his first career win in the 40-lap Sportsman feature.
The grandson of veteran racer Royce Peters drove a damaged No. 38 Chevrolet — which was was missing a left-front fender — to the win after top-two finishers Keith Helton and Marty Tunnell’s cars were disqualified for failing ride-height specifications during post-race inspection.
Another young driver, Austin Walters, was credited with second. Bruce Crumbley was third with Chris Tunnell and Joey Sykes in the fourth and fifth spots.
OTHER CLASSES
Johnson City driver Brandon Sutherland crossed the finish line first in a pair of Pure 4 features, but was disqualified in post-race inspection.
It moved Kingsport drivers Billy Byington, Craig Phelps and Kenny Absher up to the top three positions for the first race. Helton won the second 20-lap feature with Byington and Phelps coming home second and third.
Kevin Canter cruised to a second straight Mod 4 win after rival Kirby Gobble pulled into pits with mechanical problems. Chris Amburgey and Billy Duty rolled to second and third-place finishes.
Tony Dockery outdueled brothers Doug and Rob Austin to take the win in the 25-lap Street Stock feature.
NOTE: Final results are still unofficial until certified Monday by track officials.