Science Hill turned it on in a hurry against Daniel Boone.
Leading the Trailblazers by just four points near the end of the first half, the Hilltoppers got a 3-point shot at the buzzer from Caleb McBride.
It turned the tide in the tight game as Science Hill scored the first 10 points of the second half on its way to a 64-46 victory Tuesday night at the new Topper Palace.
McBride opened the second half the same way he ended the first, knocking down a big 3-pointer. After that quick start, the Hilltoppers rolled on to a 22-point lead by the end of the quarter.
“That was a big play at the end of the half. Boone had a lot of momentum in that second quarter,” Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip said. “We were running the play for Caleb, but we messed it up. Jake Bedard still managed to find him open and hit him with a great pass.
“Then the three to start the third quarter, it really got us going.”
Science Hill improved to 15-2 overall and 4-0 in the Big Seven Conference.
Amare Redd was a force for the ’Toppers all night. He scored 14 points, including a one-handed slam dunk on a breakaway in the fourth quarter, and grabbed eight rebounds.
McBride scored a dozen points and Ben Edwards hauled in 11 rebounds. Joah Shay scored 11 points, including a trio of 3-point shots, while Dalvin Mathes and Keynan Cutlip each dished out four assists.
Laithen Shingledecker added nine points and six rebounds.
“It was a great team effort. A lot of contributions from a lot of kids,” Coach Cutlip said. “Amare, he’s a wonderful person and a pleasure to coach. It doesn’t matter if you’re up big or down, he’s as even keel as any kid I’ve coached. He just goes out and competes and plays.”
For Boone, Samuel Stroupe had a field day in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 of his 14 points. Landon Carrico scored nine points and Caleb Head ended with eight for the ’Blazers (7-6, 0-3). Boone coach Chris Brown talked about the critical moments that changed the game.
“We knew 24 seconds to go (in the half), they’re going to run some action stuff we saw on film,” Daniel Boone coach Chris Brown said. “We get caught on a screen and aren’t physical. Then, we talked about the first three minutes of the second half and we don’t respond. That changed the whole game.”
GIRLS
Science Hill 61, Daniel Boone 36
Colleen Coughlin scored 16 points and Jasmin Myers finished with 15 as the Lady ’Toppers (7-9, 2-0) pulled away from the Lady ’Blazers.
Myers had a big all-around effort, opening up opportunities for Coughlin to hit four 3-point shots and Nae Marion to score 11, primarily in the paint.
“Both Colleen and Jasmin have come in this week and put in extra time,” Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley said. “They know there is no short cut for hard work. I thought we did a great job and didn’t lift. Colleen did a great job knocking down shots and I’m really happy for our kids. It was a good conference win and it’s always good to be 2-0 in the conference.”
Looking for its first win of the season, Boone (0-10, 0-4) put up a fight early, trailing 18-15 midway through the second quarter. Science Hill outscored Boone 12-3 the rest of the half and took a 30-18 lead into the break.
The Lady ’Toppers put the game out of reach in the third quarter, ahead 54-29 heading into the final eight minutes. For Myers, she had extra motivation to do well.
“I was playing for something bigger tonight,” Myers said. “Coach Whaley’s mom is sick and so is my grandfather. I came out to play for them. Then for my teammates, I needed to be a leader. I thought we played really well and needed that game to get us on track for the season.”
Camryn Sarvis was Boone’s leading scorer with 13 points. Savannah Jessee was next high with six.