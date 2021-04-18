Those in the Tri-Cities area have the opportunity to train like a champion. Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, 2041 Hamilton Place, held its grand opening Saturday in Johnson City, the second location in Tennessee. The franchise was created by boxing legend Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. and the workouts are based on his training for an undefeated career of 50 fights. Mayweather won titles in five different weight classes with marquee wins over such accomplished boxers as Shane Mosley, Oscar De La Hoya, Canelo Alvarez and Manny Pacquiao. His fitness was legendary, with all of those bouts going the 12-round distance. It’s why the workouts through the weeks are based on “12 rounds” of three minutes of work with one minute rest. “Championship workouts” on the weekend consist of four minutes activity and one minute rest. Chris Miller, a rap artist and gas station owner, is the franchisee of the Johnson City location. Miller, a Science Hill and Middle Tennessee State University graduate, has a background in boxing — but found the workouts even demanding for him. “I consider myself to be an in-shape guy,” Miller said. Whenever I took my first class, I was like, ‘This is different.’ I’ve boxed since I was 6-7 years old, but I thought it was intense. You keep going the whole time. You get the hitting side of it and you get the physical fitness side.” There is no sparring. Instead, it’s punching a series of four different bags, working out with ropes, a rowing machine and a curved treadmill. Professional boxer Robert Hall Jr., a former World Boxing Council United States cruiserweight champion, is a longtime friend of Miller and one of the instructors. Before Saturday’s session got full speed, Hall took the class through a warm-up showing how to throw different punches and properly using the gym’s equipment. The classes are fresh, offering the same routines through which Mayweather used to prepare for different fights. Saturday’s workout was based on Mayweather’s preparation for a WBC super featherweight title defense against Gregoria Vargas, which he won by a 12-round unanimous decision. “There are 50 different workouts. Today was based on fight 23,” Miller said. “Each workout, we highlight the knockout or the combination he used to win and it was part of the championship class. You will never do the same workout twice.” Ruth Cook, a 29-year-old physician’s assistant, is a former Nashville resident who had taken in-studio boxing classes before. She was excited when she heard about the Mayweather gym coming to Johnson City. “I like the combination of group fitness and boxing,” she said. “I feel exhausted after the workout, but I feel good. It’s good to burn so many calories and get your heart rate up. To mimic what he did training for the fights, it gives it something special. It’s fun and I definitely recommend it.” Miller stated it’s something the community needs with more of an emphasis on health. While the sessions can be intense, Miller said it’s not just for those already working out. The website promotes the unique training suited for everyone from former athletes to stay-at-home parents and retirees. Miller added, “Everybody can do it — all ages, no matter if you are in shape or out of shape. Everyone is having fun, high-fiving each other and welcoming you at the door. It’s a good time.”
