BULLS GAP — Family provided the toughest competition for Bobby Mays who extended his winning streak to six races at Volunteer Speedway.
The Jonesborough racer battled with his nephew, Marcus, to win Friday’s Classic car feature. On Saturday, it was Marcus’ dad and Bobby’s brother, Jeff, who finished runner-up to the black No. 5 car.
Mays came into the weekend with four straight wins at the high-banked, 4/10-mile dirt track. It was no surprise that Marcus would be his toughest challenger on Friday night as the two have raced hard throughout the season.
However, Bobby Mays is a five-time Volunteer Speedway track champion in other classes. He used that experience to hold off his hard-driving nephew for the victory. Marcus Mays finished second with Jack Kress third and Jeff Mays fourth.
Marcus opted to race at I-75 Raceway, where he is the points leader, on Saturday. It left Jeff Mays as his brother’s primary challenger. It was a 1-2 Mays brothers’ finish with Ivis Earley third.
CRATE LATE MODEL
Philip Thompson scored the victory in Friday’s Crate Late Model feature, winning a tight battle with Bradley Lewelling. Knoxville drivers took the top four positions with Trevor Sise third and Trey Bayne, the younger brother of 2011 Daytona 500 winner Trevor Bayne, fourth. Rusty Ballenger finished fifth.
Lewelling won Saturday’s Crate feature with Sise taking the runner-up spot. Thompson ended on the worse end of contact from Josh Henry, who finished third. Taylor Coffman and Greg Martin rounded out the top five. Johnson City driver Tim Maupin qualified fourth before his motor seized up, which kept him from participating in the race.
OTHER CLASSES
Addison Cardwell from Knoxville celebrated first-place finishes in both nights of Sportsman Late Model race. He drove the No. 25 machine in Friday’s race ahead of Adam Mitchell and James Parrott. Top finishers for Saturday were Cardwell, Mitchell and Brad Seagle.
Intense competition marked both nights of Street Stock racing. David Clark from Tazewell, Tenn., driving the No. 13 Camaro, outdueled Austin Atkins from Morristown to win each night’s feature. Josh Henry was third in a 23-car field on Friday and third amongst 19 drivers Saturday.
Hometown driver Cody Bean from Bulls Gap had to outrun a trio of Wyatts to win Friday’s Front Wheel Drive feature. Jeremy Wyatt, Ray Wyatt and Gregory Wyatt took the second, third and fourth positions. Knoxville racer James Burnette was the winner of Saturday’s Front Wheel Drive 20-lapper as Austin Bean and Ray Wyatt finished second and third.
Cody Keith won a 20-lap feature for the Kajun Mini Stock Association, which was halted on lap 2 for an hour-long rain delay. Keith proved to have the car to beat once racing resumed. Hayston Collett and Tim Ladd were second and third.
