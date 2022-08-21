BULLS GAP — Family provided the toughest competition for Bobby Mays who extended his winning streak to six races at Volunteer Speedway.

The Jonesborough racer battled with his nephew, Marcus, to win Friday’s Classic car feature. On Saturday, it was Marcus’ dad and Bobby’s brother, Jeff, who finished runner-up to the black No. 5 car.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Recommended for you