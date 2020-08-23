BULLS GAP — It didn’t take Bobby Mays long to figure out his new race car.
The five-time Volunteer Speedway champion won in just his fourth start in the Classic division, leading flag-to-flag over Saturday’s 20-lap race. It came on the heels of the Jonesborough driver recording back-to-back runner-up finishes on the 4/10-mile dirt track.
Mays, driver of the black No. 5 machine, won three track championships in the Sportsman division and one each in the Crate Late Model and Super Stock divisions. For him, the Classics are a throwback to those Super Stock cars.
“The car was great. Qualifying was key where I was able to just get out front and run a smooth race,” Mays said. “I tried not to bobble or anything. This car reminds me of my car in the early 2000s where it drives so good. You go off in a corner, set it and drive it through.
“I’m enjoying racing these cars. I tried the Late Model stuff and had success at it, but this is grassroots racing and it’s just fun.”
Mays, whose occupation is an over-the-road truck driver, delivered a flawless performance in holding off two-time defending track champion John Stevens for the win.
Adam Engle finished third, followed by Tim Bounds and Johnson City racer Charles Bates.
Making it more special for the 58-year-old Mays was the fact that his brother Jeff and nephew Marcus also raced. Jeff Mays qualified fifth and finished ninth in his first time racing in 17 years.
“My brother coming down here qualifying fifth after 17 years when he hadn’t raced, I’m tickled to death for him,” Mays said. “He will just get better.”
CRATE LATE MODEL
Drew Kennedy took advantage of Jensen Ford’s misfortune to win the 25-lap Crate Late Model feature.
Ford, a Johnson City racer, set fast time in qualifying and led the first 10 laps of the feature in his No. 83 Chevrolet. But a clump of mud came up from the track during the race, breaking his fan blade and making his car overheat.
As Ford slowed between turns three and four, Kennedy took the lead and paced the field the rest of the way.
Kennedy, who normally competes at his hometown Wartburg Speedway, had closed on the race leader before Ford was forced to park his machine.
“I hated to see him fall out because I knew we were going to put on a show. But at the same time, I was tickled to inherit the lead like that,” Kennedy said. “My race car, it was like a Cadillac. If I had to maneuver on the high side I could and I was even better on the bottom of the track.”
Cameron Weaver from Crossville finished second. It was his third race at Volunteer and he’s finished in the runner-up spot all three times.
“I don’t think I’m supposed to win a race here,” Weaver said. “I didn’t do the right adjustments to my car and was slacking early. Fortunately, we got second when Jensen fell out. We’ve run second three times here, so hopefully we will run first when they have the big race here in a couple of months.”
Brad Lowe, Deke Waters and Brad Dyer rounded out the top five. Johnson City driver Tim Maupin charged through the 19-car field after a lackluster qualifying effort to finish eighth.
FRONT WHEEL DRIVE
Blountville driver Zack Walton saw his four-race win streak come to an end when he and Dustin Duncan crashed while battling for the lead with two laps to go.
It handed the lead to Kingsport racer Jason Ketron, who held off his father, John, for his first win of the season. Darrell Teffeteller, David Trent and Jeremy Powell finished behind the Ketrons.
OTHER DIVISIONS
Travis Fultz raced out to a commanding lead in the Sportsman Late Model feature, but spun out on lap 11, handing the lead over Addison Cardwell.
Cardwell, a third-generation racer from Knoxville, led the remaining nine laps, holding Warren McMahan and Kip Sawyer for his second win of the season.
Tyler Haynes from Pennington Gap, Va., spun out in practice, but was perfect during the 20-lap Modified Street feature to record his first victory. Logan Hickey and Kaleb Trent finished in the second and third positions.
Greeneville driver Jack Orr held off Nathan Ingram to win a 15-lap feature for the Mini Late Models. Skylar Delaney finished third. In the night’s final race, Wayne Rader of Parrottsville ran away with the 20-lap Street Stock feature for his third win of the season.