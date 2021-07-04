Bobby Mays put forth a classic performance in his first start of the season in the Classic division at Volunteer Speedway.
The Jonesborough driver, a five-time champion at the Bulls Gap race track in other classes, started on the pole in his black No. 5 machine. Once out front, he set a fast pace around the 4/10-mile dirt oval, leading all 20 laps of the feature.
Mac Lockhart in the white, blue and orange No. 00 finished second, while Mays’ nephew, Marcus in the No. 12 machine, finished third. Mark Sise and Shaun Sise rounded out the top five.
Rusty Ballenger in the No. 29 Crate Late Model has been fast all season. It continued Saturday night as the Sevierville racer jumped out front and led wire-to-wire for his class leading fourth win of the season.
The battle was fierce behind him with Josh Henry holding off Ross White to finish second. Gary Crittenden and Cameron Weaver finished fourth and fifth.
Johnson City drivers Tim Maupin and Jackie Hughes finished 10th and 11th respectively. Maupin’s wife, Dolly, who is the daughter of five-time Volunteer champion Dale Ball, drove her husband’s white No. 3 car to a win in a V8 Powder Puff race.
Tiffany Sharp from Crossville won the Powder Puff race for the Front Wheel Drive class, joining her husband Jacob as a Saturday winner. Jacob Sharp took home the Front Wheel Drive trophy with Daniel Wright and Fisher Swanson taking the other podium spots.
Henry, a Newport driver, found his way to victory lane in Street Stock, holding off a hard-charging Tony Trent for the win. Eric Moore had the other podium finish.
Wayne Rader of Parrottsville continued to rule the Sportsman Late Model class. He pulled out to a big lead before Michael Boyd closed to his back bumper and dove underneath in the final laps. Rader, in the black No. 01 Pontiac Firebird designed machine, held on for his fifth win of the season. Boyd finished second with Warren McMahan third.