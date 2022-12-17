When Megan Maupin began playing cornhole for fun about 13 years ago, she never envisioned herself becoming a professional at the game.
“I never even thought that’d be a thing,” she says.
Maupin, a former Science Hill softball player, is indeed competing around the country as a professional in the sport that has been made popular at tailgate parties and beaches.
“When I was a kid, I always thought I’d become a professional softball player,” she said. “But then I got burnt out on softball. But I never thought I’d be a professional cornhole player.”
Maupin solidified her standing in the sport by winning the women’s doubles national championship in a tournament televised by ESPN. She teamed with Christine Papcke, a pro from Ohio.
“I never thought I would be on ESPN, anything like that,” Maupin said. “It was weird. I was at my mamaw’s the first time that I really watched it. It was just so crazy.
“It was nerve-wracking with all the people watching and it’s hot up there with all the lights. It was like 90 degrees up there.”
Maupin also won another national doubles championship with a different partner, Kaylee Hunter.
Cornhole is a game where players toss bags that were traditionally filled with corn — the pros’ bags are resin-filled — toward a board with a hole in it. The first player to reach 21 wins.
Maupin will be competing next in Myrtle Beach on New year’s weekend.
There are regionals once a month and four national tournaments each year. Maupin doesn’t compete in all of them.
Professional cornhole isn’t as lucrative as the major sports in the United States, but it has been growing. Last year, nine players on the tour earned more than $50,000 — Maupin was not one of them, but she says she has a chance to move into that elite category.
Players rely on sponsorships to help them make ends meet while competing. Maupin has three main sponsors.
“I’m also looking for more sponsors to help out, too,” she said.
Maupin said she didn’t know what to expect when she turned professional.
“I just thought it was fun and you make money,” she said.
As many as 25 million people around the world play cornhole and only 256 are in the American Cornhole League. Now that Maupin is making her mark on the game, she still has trouble realizing she’s one of the best players in the sport.
“I still don’t believe it, but people tell me all the time,” she said. “I hope to be one the best players. I’d love to be able to do it as a fulltime career.”
