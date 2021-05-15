BRISTOL — Maci Masters hit three home runs as the hits kept coming for Daniel Boone in its District 1-AAA tournament game against David Crockett on Saturday afternoon at Rotary Park.
The Lady ’Blazers hit eight home runs as a team in a 21-0 five-inning win over the Lady Pioneers. They finished with 22 hits overall.
Masters had a monster stat line, going 4 for 5 with eight RBIs and three runs scored.
“We had a talk before the game about how we needed to believe in each other. I knew my team had confidence in me,” Masters said. “The games we played against them before, we didn’t think we played our best. Today, we played our best. I can’t remember a day when I had more RBIs. It was probably the best game I’ve ever had.”
She wasn’t alone on the hit parade as Boone hit four home runs in the top of the first inning to take an early 8-0 lead.
Bryleigh Mesusan went 4 for 4 and scored three runs. Camryn Sarvis, McKenna Dietz and Kyleigh Bacon all finished 3 for 5. Sarvis had a grand slam, ending with four RBIs and two runs scored. Bacon had three RBIs and scored twice, while Dietz scored three times.
Six Boone players hit home runs. In addition to the big hits from Masters and Sarvis, there were dingers by Dannah Persinger, Kayleigh Quisenberry, Bacon and Dietz.
If the offense wasn’t enough, Maggie Hillman was strong in the circle against Crockett’s big bats. She scattered five hits.
Matty McKee had two hits to lead Crockett at the plate. McKee is normally the team’s starting pitcher, but injuries meant the Pioneers had to go deep in the bullpen. It was the end of a record-setting season for Crockett (31-8), which swept through the Big Seven Conference in the regular season.
“To go 12-0 in the conference is a big thing, especially beating Boone two times. Especially, the way to come back (from nine runs down) the second time we played them,” Crockett coach Carla Weems said. “They played hard all year and I’m so proud of them. Unfortunately, losing our top two pitchers hurt our team, but we did what we could with what we had.”
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Tennessee High 2, Daniel Boone 1
Dedicating the tournament to teammate Gabby Kennedy, who was tragically killed before the season, the Lady Vikings downed the Lady ’Blazers to win Saturday night’s championship game.
Before the game, Kennedy’s No. 00 was spray painted behind second base. Pitcher Rylee Fields came through with the win despite Bacon giving her some anxious moments late by leading off the seventh inning with a solo home run over deep center field.
Tennessee High (25-8) scored both runs in the top of the first with an RBI double by Kenzie Orfield and an RBI single by Fields.
“This has just been amazing,” Lady Vikings coach Jenn Tesla said. “I told our kids during the regular season, we want to be playing our best softball at the end of the year and we are. The kids have a lot of fight in them. It’s not about how big you are, how far you can hit it. It’s about the fight you have.
“Rylee has been like that all season. I tell our pitchers I’m not looking for a ton of strikeouts or them to dominate. I want them to get the flyballs and ground outs, and the strikeouts will come. She’s bought into that and we’ve been able to put our defense in position if they do make contact. She just stepped up and executed. I’m so proud of that kid.”
Dietz led Boone (31-11) with two hits, while Orfield had two to lead Tennessee High. Suzie Chatman suffered the tough loss, despite a game in which she gave up just four hits. Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins lauded the pitching performances throughout the day.
“I’m proud to death of our bunch, especially our pitchers, although everybody contributed,” Jenkins said. “Hats off to our pitchers to give up two runs in 12 innings in this park. We got beat by a good team, 2-1, in a game that could have gone either way.
“We’re getting another day and that’s the big thing right now. I’m happy for our girls. To have our backs against the wall and you’re playing the first game — where a 30-win team is going to go home. We were fortunate to be on top that first game; the second one, we ran into a buzzsaw.”
Daniel Boone will travel to Morristown East on Monday in a Region 1-AAA semifinal. Tennessee High will play host to Jefferson County.