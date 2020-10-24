MARYVILLE — A late handball penalty in the box and subsequent made penalty kick sunk the Science Hill girls soccer team in Saturday’s sectional match against Maryville at the Kerr Family Complex.
Junior Megan Carroll buried her free shot in the back right corner of the net in the 68th minute to give the Lady Rebels the final 1-0 tally.
Maryville (16-3-2) advances to next week’s Class AAA state tournament in Murfreesboro for the third straight season and fifth time in the last six years.
Science Hill — after reaching the big dance last season — comes up just one win short of a repeat trip.
A few moments prior to the penalty, Maryville’s Hannah Williamson banged a shot off the crossbar and went behind the goal after a Lady Hilltopper touched it to give the Rebels a corner.
On the ensuing kick is when the miscue occurred for Science Hill.
“If you go back in history, they get a penalty every time,” Science Hill coach David Strickland said. “The last penalty we had this season was against them in the Bearden tournament. The last penalty we had before that was in the state quarterfinals last year to win 3-2.
“I couldn’t see the penalty, but it seems like they get one every time.”
Both teams peppered the goalkeepers with good looks, but none of them went in.
Science Hill’s Cayden Norris tallied six saves on the evening while Maryville senior Aliyah Vananda stopped eight shots.
Science Hill’s Megan Burleson and Sarah Luna each had good looks in the first half, but could not convert. Burleson in particular fired a rocket from about 25 yards out midway through the first half that had a good chance, but Vananda corralled it.
“There’s a truth that if you don’t put your chances away, it can come back to bite you,” he said. “I’m absolutely gutted for them. It kills me to see them so broken when they’ve worked so hard, done so much and played such a good match.”
The Lady ’Toppers (15-4-1) had 17 shots and 10 were on goal. Maryville had 13 shots with six on goal.
Most of the good looks for both teams came in the first half as opportunities were few and far between in the final 40 minutes of play.
“We were the better team and we played them off the park,” Strickland said. “This game is cruel and I think the girls played their socks off. I’ll say it: that’s a lesser team. They didn’t deserve to win, but that’s the way this game is sometimes.
The core for Science Hill returns next year as Sarah Luna and Katie Wilson are two of the main starters that graduate.
“We have a really good returning group, but for right now, we’re going to suffer together,” Strickland said. “This one is going to hurt and I’m exceptionally proud of them. Even though it doesn’t take away the sting, they played a great game.”