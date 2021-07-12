It’s hard to be around Jeremy Marlor any length of time without smiling.
One of the most beloved figures around Science Hill athletics, Marlor serves as a manager for the football team, announcer at softball games and hosts his own internet sports show with good friend Bart Lyon. Marlor, 20, has battled tremendous adversity, undergoing multiple operations through his young life and the loss of both parents.
Through it all, the 2019 Science Hill graduate remains incredibly positive and is the Hilltoppers’ biggest fan. He’s a true inspiration to the players, coaches, teachers and others at Science Hill and even rival schools.
“He’s been a blessing, one of the most positive people I’ve ever met in my life,” Lyon said. “He’s been through hardships and has always signified the bright, shining light. He takes a positive approach to anything we do. He’s a people person. He can go anywhere in Johnson City and is known all over the region in sports.”
Marlor became a big fan of Science Hill sports his freshman year of high school. He’s gone to hundreds, if not thousands, of games at this point. The games against Dobyns-Bennett and Elizabethton are always his favorites.
However, he’s more than a super fan. Science Hill student ambassador Benny Tolley got him, Marcus Grant and Garrison Buchanan started with the football program.
“We have taken the special needs students and they’ve become a part of the team,” Tolley said. “They come to our pre-game meal. They’re on the sideline with us and Bart will bring Jeremy to the practices. Our players really took him in and you watch those special bonds develop.
“Our the past few years, he’s gotten so close to those guys. Even the guys who graduated 4-5 years ago, Jeremy remembers them as soon as they walk in and they remember him. It’s always good to see them interact.”
NASCAR FAN
Marlor is also heavily involved in his church, First Freewill Baptist. Beyond Science Hill sports, he is also a huge NASCAR fan, a sport he enjoyed watching with his late grandfather Pete Carver.
Marlor has met most of today’s top stars as well as NASCAR Hall of Fame drivers Richard Petty, Bobby Allison and Darrell Waltrip, and top owners like Joe Gibbs and Richard Childress.
His favorite driver is Austin Dillon, driver of the No. 3 car, since his grandfather pulled for the car when Dale Earnhardt was the driver. Marlor has been able to spend quite a bit of time with No. 3 car owner Childress. His infectious personality even brings out the best in the NASCAR fans’ villain, Kyle Busch, who is often laughing when Marlor is around.
“He’s the most knowledgeable person I’ve ever met about NASCAR,” Lyon said. “Richard Childress loves him. Darrell Waltrip loves him. Richard Petty is crazy about him. Mike Helton with NASCAR, I mean Jeremy will talk to him like he will talk to me or you. He’s never star-struck.
“He knows some people at Bristol Motor Speedway who really care about him. But, he doesn’t meet a stranger. At the track or at a ballgame, he knows everybody.”
BOND WITH THE COACHES
Marlor is always welcomed by the coaches. He became particularly close to Tolley. He loved a commercial where Tolley speaks about being checked for colon cancer.
“I remember Friday nights after games taking him home when he lived with his dad,” Tolley said. “Jeremy would talk about the commercial and he loved that thing. He could tell you word for word what I said in that commercial.”
It led to Tolley doing some good-natured ribbing of Marlor at his graduation party. Lyon talked about the relationship that Marlor has with all the coaches and others at the Science Hill sporting events.
“All the coaches love him. Coach (Stacy) Carter and the football staff, coach (Ken) Cutlip and (Scottie) Whaley and the basketball teams, coach (Ryan) Edwards and the baseball team,” Lyon said. “The whole ’Topper Nation has taken Jeremy under their wings. He doesn’t meet a stranger no matter where we go. I met Jeremy in 2014 and we hit it off big time.”
The feeling is mutual for Marlor, who thanked Lyon, Tolley, Anthony McInturff and several other coaches.
ALWAYS THE ENTERTAINER
Since first meeting, Marlor and Lyon have taken trips to Louisville, Kentucky, and other places like Murfreesboro where they saw Lyon’s daughter play basketball for Middle Tennessee State. Lyon appreciated the company as Marlor is a good travel companion on the long trips.
“He’s always fun on the road,” Lyon said. “He can make a boring trip a festive occasion.”
Marlor can also be the entertainer at home.
When he and softball companion Larry Glaspie couldn’t get the public address system at Metro-Kiwanis Park to play a recording of the national anthem, Marlor took matters into his own hands.
“When the recording wouldn’t work, Jeremy grabbed the microphone before the Science Hill girls softball game and sang the national anthem,” Lyon said. “There were people with tears they were so excited about it.”