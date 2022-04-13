Justin Marks is the lesser known but more-involved owner of Trackhouse Racing.
While his partner, Christian “Pitbull” Perez, is an international music star, Marks is the former NASCAR driver at the team’s Charlotte shop throughout the week. For Marks to reach out to Pitbull as a partner, it shows his willingness to think outside the box.
After buying the former Ganassi Racing team, they also made the decision to hire Ross Chastain, a hungry driver but unproven as a winner at the Cup Series level, instead of going with a past champion.
The unorthodox approach has paid off with big changes like NASCAR’s new Next Gen car and a schedule of different events including the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
“The car is challenging how these businesses are fundamentally run and set up,” Marks said. “Then the fact that NASCAR has gotten so bold with their schedule, obviously putting dirt on Bristol at the ‘Last Great Colosseum,’ like making Daytona the last race of the regular season, they're really throwing it all out on the table.
“With that comes tremendous opportunity. For Trackhouse, it's a strength of ours to embrace that change and see how we can we can take advantage of it as much as possible.”
It has paid off for Chastain, who scored his first career win on the road course at the Circuit of the Americas. Suarez, a former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, is still looking for his first Cup win, but comes to Bristol with high hopes after leading 58 laps and finishing fourth at the 2021 Food City Dirt Race.
The amazing thing is that Suarez had virtually no dirt experience before then.
“Daniel had never been on a dirt track until Tuesday of that week. That inspires a lot of confidence in him,” Marks said. “This car is going to race a lot differently, so I think just the complexion of the race will be a lot different. But confidence carries a lot of weight.”
Suarez and Chastain have raced on the clay tracks in recent weeks leading up to the Food City Dirt Race.
Marks had his own dream of making it as a Cup Series driver. He won an Xfinity Series race, driving for Chip Ganassi at Mid-Ohio in 2016. He made six starts at NASCAR’s top level with a best finish of 12th at Daytona. At 42 years old, he’s happy to have transitioned into the role of team owner.
“I love it. I mean, I, I'm better at this than I was behind the wheel. That’s just a fact,” he said. “When I got into my mid-30s, I realized that. I had the dream of winning races, contending for championships in the Cup Series. That never changed for me, but I had to make a decision.
“I was faced with the realization that that just wasn't feasible for me as a driver anymore, that I had to find where I could find my place in this sport to still be able to achieve that dream.”
It certainly seems possible. Chastain and Suarez combined for eight top-five finishes and 12 top-10 finishes in a combined 16 starts over the first eight races.
There is the pressure of running the business and dealing with sponsors, but Marks likes the challenges.
“This side of it is more stressful, for sure. But, I do enjoy it more,” Marks said. “I can use my skill set more effectively here. Obviously seeing success, I'm confident in saying that our win at Circuit of the Americas was bigger for me personally than my win behind the wheel.
“It's motivating and feels so good. We worked so hard to do that, like you watch the videos and just get even hungrier to do it again.”