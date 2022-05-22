What happened Friday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark went far beyond baseball — because the adults let the kids down.
You don’t just play to win the game despite what Arizona State football coach Herm Edwards famously once said. You must also follow the rules because the rules are what makes the game a game.
Think about it in baseball terms. A team can’t change its batting order to allow the better players to hit more often. A player can’t walk to first after only three balls or remain at the plate after three strikes. Playing within the rules and still winning are the heartbeat of competition.
The 4-2 win over Science Hill by Knoxville-area Powell High School was tainted in controversy and the legitimacy of the victory questioned by many because the Panthers used a player on the mound who should have been ineligible to pitch. Yes, Powell will load up and head to Murfreesboro this week, and maybe it will even win a state championship. But it wouldn’t be legitimate in the eyes of the Science Hill players, who lost a chance to defend their 2021 state championship.
However, the real losers Friday night weren’t the Hilltoppers. They were the student-athletes in Powell uniforms. Think about all of the adults — charged with looking after these kids and helping them learn life lessons through sports — who could have intervened but didn’t.
Powell head coach Josh Warner could be viewed as being at the head of the line in that regard. It started with his decision to put Charlie Smith on the mound Friday. Smith threw 110 pitches in Monday’s game, requiring four days of rest — meaning Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. He should not have been eligible to pitch until Saturday.
At the forefront of this situation it needs to be understood the TSSAA put this rule in place to prevent coaches from using a pitcher too much in the postseason in an attempt to grab the glory of a championship. There’s no gray area with the rule. Throw 106 or more pitches in a game and the student-athlete has to rest for four days.
So how was this allowed? It was a TSSAA-created loophole: two signatures. The TSSAA said Warner and Bearden coach Dave Prichard each signed their names, stating Smith threw only 105 pitches in Monday’s game.
And before anyone tries to claim it was only a five-pitch difference and it shouldn’t be that big of a deal, consider the circumstances. Powell led Bearden 1-0 in the seventh inning of that game. If Warner had removed Smith from the mound, the chances of a season-ending Powell loss likely would have increased. Warner chose to keep Smith on the mound to the finish, despite knowing he was on the verge of becoming ineligible to pitch in Friday’s game.
But the Bearden GameChanger video proves Powell did not record all of the pitches in that inning. Bearden batter Kevin Moss saw four pitches. Three were recorded by Powell's GameChanger. Brady Frederick saw four pitches. Three were recorded by Powell. And worst of all, Evan Goins saw six pitches. Two were recorded by Powell.
Voila! Smith was “eligible” to pitch Friday.
Prichard could be considered culpable, too. But his mistake was in the still-simmering heat of the battle — the worst part actually, because the team’s season just ended with a tough one-run loss.
Also, Powell’s administration shouldn't get away without scrutiny. Somebody, maybe multiple people, had the authority to stop Warner from using Smith. Since nobody did, the school system in effect stood in approval of his decision.
Another person who should have done more was TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress. There was incontrovertible evidence Smith should not have been allowed to pitch. This was a place for Childress to step up. Why? Because the integrity of the TSSAA high school baseball playoffs was at stake.
TSSAA assistant executive director Gene Menees said Monday: “I got a form sent to me, signed by both coaches, indicating the number of pitches the young man threw. The consensus was, when we put this rule in effect — and it is in effect across the nation — we would accept the pitch count if both coaches verified it.”
But when asked why the TSSAA would not respond to Bearden’s attempts to rectify the situation, Menees said, “That hasn’t happened. The only thing I can tell you is I got a call Friday from the athletic director (Donald Balcom) with the coach (Prichard) in the room. I said, ‘If there is a discrepancy in the number of pitches, I need you to indicate that, or we can go with what the coaches have signed. I was told Friday to go with what the coaches signed.”
However, in an e-mail sent Sunday evening to the Johnson City Press, Prichard stated, “I have spoken with (Science Hill coach Ryan) Edwards multiple times and apologized. He has handled this situation with nothing but class. He is a one of a kind stand-up gentlemen. I also personally contacted the TSSAA multiple times last week in attempt to make this right and get the issue resolved but I have no control over their response.”
Bearden athletic director Don Balcom said Menees’ comments basically amounted to a half truth.
“We lost that game to Powell, fair and square,” Balcom said. “So we didn’t have a pony in the race. We told Gene Menees, here’s the film. It shows the kid threw 110 pitches. We are glad to share it. He said, ‘I am not going to watch that film.’
Balcom said Menees wanted him to contact Powell athletic director Chad Smith and basically try to convince Smith to do the right thing.
“You know as well as I do it would have been a worthless conversation,” Balcom said. “I’m trying to finish out the school year, do teacher evaluations, and I don’t have time for that. It’s not my place to do that. We offered him the film and he won’t look at it. Gene was trying to make me do work he should be doing.”
When asked if he believes the TSSAA should look at the video, Balcom said, “Film does not lie. That’s how I will answer that.”
Though the likelihood seems extremely small as of Monday afternoon, the TSSAA should still review the video evidence. If it finds Powell operated outside of the rules, the Panthers should be required to forfeit, removed from the state tournament, and Science Hill should be placed in the bracket.
If ever there was a “best interests of baseball” moment at the high school level, this was it. Childress should have viewed the video evidence — which would have taken about five minutes — and the TSSAA should have declared Smith ineligible prior to the game.
Truth be told, the TSSAA showed by its response it didn’t want to be involved. The organization apparently doesn’t want to officiate pitch-count disputes. Too much work. Give them the signatures and they are covered.
The TSSAA comes off not only as lazy, but also shortsighted. The year is 2022. Having coaches sign a document obviously doesn’t work. When it gets to postseason play, the TSSAA should require baseball teams to use GameChanger. Then teams could simply submit a screenshot of their GameChanger box score that shows the pitch count. How long does it take to snap a screenshot and send an email to TSSAA? Less than a minute.
So why such a big fuss over a game? Yes, it was for a berth in the state tournament but it was still a game, someone might say. Well, that’s the original point of this column.
Coaches often talk about the life lessons learned through high school athletics and how valuable they can be. That’s why you see people dedicate their entire professional lives to coaching and working with young people.
Here is the life lesson Powell’s players likely learned and could remember for the rest of their days: If the prize is big enough, black and white can easily be mixed into gray.
Imagine how different this situation would have been — now and in years beyond — if Warner had decided not to use Smith on the mound and Powell found a way to win anyway.
That’s what some coaches would have done. Consider Germantown Houston, which self-reported a pitch-count violation in the District 15-4A championship game earlier this month. The Mustangs took a forfeit against Collierville, but still made it to the state tournament. The young men under the guidance of coaches like that will be better off having played for them.