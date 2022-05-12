KINGSPORT—Dani El Manouni’s brilliant goal in the 78th minute lifted Science Hill to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Dobyns-Bennett in the District 1-AAA boys soccer final at Indian Highland Park on Thursday.
“I stayed back on the corner kick anticipating a counter attack,” said El Manouni, who was named the tournament’s MVP. “When the ball came through, I called to Skylar (Hallingstad) to lay it back to me. Once I got it, I just took the shot.”
The win not only earned Science Hill (12-6-2) the tournament crown but allows the Hilltoppers to host next Tuesday’s Region 1 semifinals. The Indians (15-1-3) will have to travel to take on the District 2 champion the same night.
After the first 40 minutes of play, despite several golden opportunities by both teams, there was no score.
Things began to liven up in the second half.
Science Hill broke the ice in the 58th minute when Benji Augustine blasted a shot into the upper right corner of the D-B goal, sending the Hilltoppers’ fans into a frenzy.
Five minutes later, D-B got the equalizer. A ball was served into the 6-yard box amidst a mass of players from both teams. The Indians’ Grayson Hammond pounced on the loose ball and found the net, making the score 1-1.
At that point, the match seemed destined for extra time.
As both teams desperately sought the game-winner, it was El Manouni who produced the masterful stroke.
“We changed up our tactics and brought a winning mentality into this game, I think that was the difference,” said El Manouni.
Attitude was certainly on the mind of Science Hill coach David Strickland, whose team had lost 2-0 to the Indians last week.
“It was absolutely a hard-fought match,” Strickland said. “We love being in games like this. I’m super excited for our boys especially after last week’s result, we just felt undone.
“What I’m really excited about is our desire to win this game tonight.”
D-B coach Tom LaGuardia could only compliment the Hilltoppers’ effort.
“We came out flat,” said LaGuardia. We had our opportunities but didn’t put them away.
“Science Hill is very deserving of victory. All the credit goes to them for finding that winning goal.”