Harold Mains, who served as president of the Elizabethton Twins Baseball Commission for 25 years, died late Sunday night. He was 82.
Mains was the president and team chaplain for the Twins from 1993-2018. In July 2020, he and son, Mike, the Twins’ longtime general manager, were inducted into the Appy League Hall of Fame.
During Mains’ tenure, the Twins were the most successful team in the Appalachian League, winning eight of their record 12 league championships and 13 of their record 16 division titles.
Mains, always quick to greet one with a smile and handshake, also served as the executive pastor at CrossPointe Fellowship Church.
With the Twins, he was influential in getting many upgrades to Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark, formerly Joe O’Brien Field. They included stadium lighting, new restrooms and a nice entrance for the fans.
For the players, there were batting cage facilities, dugouts, stadium fence and irrigation and drainage.
Ray Smith served as the Twins manager from 1987 through Mains’ tenure. He spoke about what Mains meant to baseball in the Tri-Cities area.
“So sorry to hear about the death of Pastor Mains. We’ve lost another quality guy — a true ambassador for professional baseball in our area if ever there was one,” Smith said. “A friend to all who was never too busy to make those around him feel important. Special in every regard. He was a difference maker.”
Mains was a friend and mentor to former Happy Valley basketball coach Chuck Babb, who serves as CrossPointe’s pastor. The two became acquainted when Babb was an assistant coach at Elizabethton and Mains sat behind the bench. Little did he know, they would become such close friends.
“I learned so much from him, especially being a pastor,” Babb said. “I was young and green when the Lord brought us together. He helped me along and passed on his good experience to me. Everywhere he went was a mission field to Harold, whether it was the ball park, Chick-fil-A or wherever he went. He never met a stranger, always talking and ministering to people.”
Babb talked about the ease and kind spirit that Mains had when dealing with children. Mains previously served as a pastor to other local churches and was a minister at a local nursing home.
Mains also became a big supporter of Science Hill sports, where his granddaughter was a cheerleader. He formed a close friendship with basketball coach Ken Cutlip, with whom he often had devotions before games. Furthermore, he was a Clemson football fan — but it was the Elizabethton Twins for which he was best known.
In a Johnson City Press story about his Appy Hall of Fame induction, he told reporter Tanner Cook how he viewed his role with the Twins beyond baseball.
“For me, this is a mission field,” said Mains, also a member of the Carter County Sports Hall of Fame. “Out of that, we’ve married people and baptized some of the players. In my last year, we had some that wanted to have a Bible study. To me, the Elizabethton Twins was and always will be a mission field to help.”