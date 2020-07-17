ELIZABETHTON — Any true local baseball fan cannot go to Joe O’Brien Field and not know Harold and Mike Mains.
The father-and-son duo have spent many a muggy, summer night at an Elizabethton Twins baseball game, but Thursday night stood out as the pair were formally inducted into the Appalachian League Hall of Fame together.
“This is a special moment and to do it here at this stadium where we’ve had many moments is something I’ll never forget,” Mike said. “In 20-plus years of being in this game has been extremely rewarding, from the people that I work with and my staff to everything else.
“I’m so proud that this recognition is here because it is also a reflection of our staff through the years. I’m glad to share that honor with them because they are like a family to me.”
Mike served as the general manager of the E-Twins for 20 years (1999-2018) and was named Executive of the Year four times (2001, 2005, 2006 and 2011). He also won the Promotional Award twice — in 2003 and 2014.
Mike currently serves as the Director of Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department and oversaw the $2.3 million renovation to the home clubhouse, umpire’s room and visiting clubhouse.
“Elizabethton Twins baseball means family to me. The game of baseball is a beautiful game, especially at this level,” Mike said. “It has a little bit of everything to it. It has a respect for one another. It also means consistency year after year. I think we were at like 29 or 30 straight winning seasons at one point, the championships, character of the players and the city council for supporting what we were doing.”
Harold is a prominent minister in the Elizabethton community and is one of the friendliest people at any ballpark that he attends.
He served as president of the Elizabethton Twins Baseball Commission for 25 years (1993-2018) and served as team chaplain for the same time period.
Harold was instrumental in gaining political support needed for facility improvements at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark, including an irrigation system, new restrooms, stadium lighting, dugouts, batting cage facilities, drainage system, outfield wall, stadium fencing and entrance.
“I’m not going in by myself, but I’m going in with my son and I’m taking the fans with me,” Harold said. “What a privilege it has been and — I don’t know if there’s any history to this — but to have a son and father to be a part of this is special.”
During Harold’s tenure, the Twins were Appy League champs in 2000, 2005, 2007, 2012 and 2018.
The pair saw players like Joe Mauer and Justin Morneau begin their careers in Elizabethon and eventually make names for themselves in the majors.
“For me, this is a mission field,” Harold said. “Out of that, we’ve married people and baptized some of the players. In my last year, we had some that wanted to have a Bible study. To me, the Elizabethton Twins was and always will be a mission field to help.
“Most importantly is that God sees it all. I always like to think it’s good to get a rose before you die. Mike and I are very appreciative of this tonight.”