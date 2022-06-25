Jeremy Maddox resigned as head basketball coach at Happy Valley High School on Friday after four years at the helm.
Maddox, a 2004 Happy Valley graduate and former Warrior player, has spent the last 16 years on the sideline as either an assistant or the head coach.
According to the school’s athletic director Matt Estep, the position will be posted and a new coach will be named at a later date.
Maddox stated a need to be more available for family as they live in Bristol where his wife works. Looking back on his time with the Warriors, the coach is particularly proud of how the teams got better throughout the season, pulling off some big upsets.
“As an assistant, I remember in 2006 when we upset Unicoi County in the district tournament,” he said. ”A few years later, we were able to break Unicoi’s conference record winning streak. A lot of people still talk about that game.
“As a head coach, I remember upsetting (Sullivan) South when they had the really good team. No one expected us to do that. Outside of that, being with the kids is what I’m going to miss the most. The being at practice and competing are things you can’t get anywhere else.”
The aforementioned 63-60 win over Unicoi County to end the Blue Devils’ 49-game Watauga Conference streak was one of Maddox’s finest hours. Legendary coach Charlie Bayless credited the win in large part to Maddox’s film study.
It’s a part of the job that Maddox really enjoyed.
“If you talk to some coaches, they hate that part of it,” Maddox said. ”I always enjoyed that part, the preparation and putting the time in. When you’re at a smaller school and competing against the bigger schools, you’re not always going to be the most athletic or talented, so you try to find an advantage somewhere.”
Maddox spoke of his time as an assistant to Bayless, who died earlier this year, and Chuck Babb, now the pastor at Sinking Creek Baptist Church.
“Obviously when Coach Babb took over, he was gracious enough to keep me as an assistant coach when he didn’t have to do that,” Maddox said. ”I was a former player of his. Obviously Coach (Bayless), I was 19 years old when he offered me an opportunity to coach with him.
“Without him I’d never had the opportunity. I will always be appreciative of that.”