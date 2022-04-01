BRISTOL — Chris Madden dominated for a second straight Friday night on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track.
Madden set a track record in qualifying, grabbed the lead from Mike Marlar at the start and led all 50 laps of Friday’s $50,000-to-win Super Late Model feature at the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals.
The Gray Court, South Carolina, racer in the white No. 44 machine finished 2.67 seconds ahead of runner-up Chris Ferguson.
“That’s pretty awesome. What a phenomenal race car,” Madden said. “It’s awesome to be at Bristol again. People don’t see all the resources it takes to get here. We’re just thankful for the crew to give us such a great car and for them to give us a great place to race on. We’ve put ourselves in position to win and that’s what we’ve done.”
Madden turned a lap of 14.950 seconds at 128.348 mph over the .533-mile oval in qualifying for a Super Late Model track record. He led by over six seconds before a late charge from Ferguson. After pocketing $100,000 over the last two Friday nights, he will try to win a XR Series $100,000 points championship on Saturday night.
“Tonight was as perfect as it could go,” Madden said. “Obviously, our main goal is to win races. We have a big points fund going into tomorrow night. I’ve always tried to be a consistent racer.
“We had a little misfortune last Saturday in a heat race and we got a 12th-place finish. We had the speed to win that night, too. Hopefully, we will get a good finish and get that bonus.”
Ferguson, a Mt. Holly, North Carolina, driver in the black No. 22, used the high side of the track to charge from fifth to take second. Devin Moran, an Ohio driver in the white No. 9, finished third.
“My hands are a little shaky. It was a little sketchy up there,” Ferguson said about running the high groove. “I eased my way up there and got to the top. Whenever I got around Devin on the outside, I turned down and it seemed like I was going 10 mph faster when I passed him. I’m still a little flustered right now.”
Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson stormed from ninth place to finish fourth in the No. 6 Rumley Motorsports machine. Canadian driver Ricky Weiss in the black No. 7 rounded out the top five.
Scott Bloomquist, the Mooresburg legend with over 600 career wins, started and finished sixth. Dale McDowell claimed seventh with 2021 Bristol winner Jonathan Davenport eighth. Three-time defending World of Outlaws champion Brandon Sheppard finished ninth and Earl Pearson Jr. rounded out the top 10.
OTHER NOTABLES
Four-time Lucas Oil national champion Jimmy Owens from Newport started seventh and finished 12th. Dakotah Knuckles, a Ewing, Virginia, driver, transferred into the main event through a fifth-place finish in a Last Chance Qualifier. He finished 17th in the A-Main.
Marlar had a tire blow and crashed just 12 laps into the race.
Johnson City driver Jensen Ford showed great determination just to race. His No. 83 car was badly damaged in a wreck the previous Friday. He suffered more adversity Friday evening when the shock mount on his car broke before the heat races.
Ford was able to go to his team’s nearby shop and weld a new bracket before Friday’s Last Chance Qualifier. He suffered more bad luck when another car got into the back of his No. 83 and eliminated him from the race.
PRELIMINARY RACES
TJ Herndon, a Carroll County deputy from Atwood, Tenn., captured the $5,000-to-win Street Stock feature. The driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro won four races on the Bristol dirt over a week span.
“My car was phenomenal all week long,” he said. “We didn’t make a change on the car from the time we unloaded off the trailer until tonight. My goal was just to make it up on that building (at victory lane) one time. I would have never dreamed we would win four in a row.”
Austin Atkins, a Volunteer Speedway regular from Morristown, finished second. Georgia racer Andy Stewart charged from an 18th-place start to finish third. He had wrecked his red No. 75 car the previous night.
Megan Erwin became the first female winner in Bristol Motor Speedway history Wednesday night when the two drivers who finished ahead of her in the Street Stock feature got penalized. The Indiana driver finished sixth in Friday’s race.
Ricky Ingalls, a veteran racer from Longview, Texas, drove his No. 81 Monte Carlo to victory in the Factory Stock division. He held off Phil Dixon and Brandon Williams in a three-way battle for the win.
“It’s my greatest accomplishment I’ve ever done in racing. This is the most awesome race track I’ve ever been to,” Ingalls said. “I was able to take away his (Dixon’s) groove. He showed it to me one lap too soon I guess.”