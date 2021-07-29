When they talk about a family atmosphere with the Hampton football team, it’s because it really is a family.
It’s the case with head coach Michael Lunsford following his father, Mike, who is back as a Hampton assistant. There’s also quarterback Conor Jones following in the footsteps of his older brothers.
Another example is Morgan Lyons, a supremely talented athlete playing alongside his cousin, McKinley Kuhn, who at 6-foot-2 and 365 pounds is an imposing figure on the offensive and defensive lines.
“Kuhn can play any position on the offensive line. He even played some tight end last year against Meigs County,” Coach Lunsford said. ”He’s going to play a lot of nose (guard) for us this year. He’s a kid who has started since he was a freshman.
“He’s a hard worker and a good athlete for his size. His mental maturity is a lot of what makes him good. He’s like a grown man out there, not just his size, but the way he goes about things.”
Lyons is the prototypical athlete and the most versatile player on the roster. While he is listed at wide receiver on offense and an outside linebacker on defense, he can play a number of positions. He’s likely to be at running back and tight end at different times for the offense or may be used as a defensive end or safety on defense.
“Morgan is a physical freak of nature. You look at a kid, 6-2 and 220 pounds, you don’t think of a wide receiver. You think of a tight end or something,” Lunsford said. ”He’s got the ability to play anywhere and he can do anything.
“Different games will call for different things for him defensively. If a team tries to spread us out and throw the ball, he may be an edge rusher. If we’re playing a team that’s bigger, stronger and trying to run the ball at us, he might play linebacker. He’s got the skill set to move all over the field, even dropping back to safety.”
Lyons is an all-conference player in football, basketball and baseball.
“He’s as good an athlete that has been up here in a long time,” Lunsford said. “He just loves to play the game. He will even get out there in P.E. and play volleyball. He would play water polo if we had it. He’s just a kid who loves to play everything and is good at it.”
Kuhn, listed as the starting center, loves being on the offensive line and moving defenders out of the way to open holes for Lyons, Levi Lunsford, Ty McElyea and others. But as much as he likes offense, he likes defense even more.
“I like defense better because I can make plays and tackle people,” he said. ”But if I can’t make a tackle, I’m opening it up for Ryan Crumley, Ashton Hardin and other guys to make a tackle.”
The trio of Kuhn, Lyons and Jones started playing football together when they were five years old. More than a decade later, they’re still enjoying it as much as ever. The team knows when they put on the blue or white uniforms, they represent a community passionate about its high school sports.
“The whole community shows up here on Friday nights for football games and through the week with basketball,” Lyons said. ”The way the community backs us up, you love the support. Then, you have coaches who push us to be the best.
“I give 100 percent every play and play with my heart. To play here with my cousin, it’s fun. It’s like we’re in the backyard again playing football.”