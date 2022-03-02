GREENEVILLE — With Lina Lyon leading the charge, the Elizabethton offense couldn’t be stopped Wednesday night.
The quick point guard nicknamed “Lightning” raced up and down the court, scoring a game-high 25 points to lead the Lady Cyclones to a 79-65 victory over Greeneville in Wednesday’s Region 1-3A girls’ championship game. Lyon, who was named the tournament MVP, scored 14 points in the decisive final quarter.
Lane wasn’t alone in the Lady Cyclones’ aggressive attack. Renna Lane added with 20 points. Olivia Holly, who was held scoreless in the Lady Cyclones’ semifinal win over Grainger, hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter. She ended with six treys overall and 18 points.
“Every single time I was coming down the floor, they were helping on me,” Lyon said. “I would kick over to whoever was open and they were knocking down big shots. This feels amazing to win the championship because I feel like people have doubted us all season. It feels great to be at the top.”
Elizabethton (24-6) is on top for a second straight week after now sweeping district and region titles. The Lady Cyclones will host Northview Academy in Saturday’s sectional round. The Lady Greene Devils (26-8) will go on the road to face Seymour.
From the get-go, Elizabethton’s game plan was to be aggressive and stay on the attack.
“We told them the aggressive team usually comes out on top,” Elizabethton coach Lucas Andrews said. “We knew they were going to aggressive with their style of play, but I felt our girls matched that. Our girls took care of the basketball and every run that Greeneville would hit us with, our girls responded and pushed it back out there.”
Case in point, the Lady Cyclones scored 14 straight points at the end of the first and start of the second quarters to take a 31-17 lead. The Lady Devils battled back to close within five at the half and tie the game 38-all in the third. Then, Elizabethton answered with five straight to go back ahead.
“That was crucial when they tied it. When they’ve been able to tie the ball game in that situation, usually they pull ahead and you can’t catch them,” Andrews said. “The next time, we got a stop, got a couple more stops and pulled back ahead by five. Greeneville’s a good team which gets after you, but today our team was just ready for the game to get here.”