Hampton senior running back Levi Lunsford and new quarterback Dylan Trivett enter the 2022 season with an understanding of the task at hand.
Reaching the Class 2A state championship football game for a second straight season will take something special, like it did in 2021.
“There’s definitely pressure coming off a great season and coming back to be as good this year,” said Lunsford, a 5-foot-9 senior who also plays defensive end. “There are a lot of young kids who will be filling big positions, especially in the line. But I think we have good leadership, and the younger linemen are all very excited.”
Among those players filling big positions is Trivett. He steps into the quarterback shoes of Conor Jones, who was a do-it-all star for the Bulldogs last season.
“He carried most of the weight of the team last year,” said Trivett, a 6-2, 160-pound junior who also plays free safety. “I will do my best to take over where he left off.”
And while Lunsford played an important role in 2021, he knows more will be expected this season.
“I definitely feel like there will be a lot more weight on my shoulders,” Lunsford said. “Last year I had people above me, picking up the slack when I didn’t play my best. This year, I feel like I’m a leader and need to do the best I can every game.”
Both players said they are still working through the what-if scenarios from last year’s title-game loss to Martin Westview. But Lunsford acknowledged his team was up against a buzzsaw — and not just star quarterback Ty Simpson.
“They were a great team,” Lunsford said. “I think we underestimated them a little. I think we thought Ty Simpson was the only good player, but they had players all the way around.”
One thing both Lunsford and Trivett said they can count on for this season is something the Bulldogs’ football teams have always had in their back pockets: fan support.
“The community brings a great atmosphere,” Trivett said. “Especially on Friday nights, the whole town shuts down. It’s great to look up and see the whole county behind you.”
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.