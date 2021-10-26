The Combat Compact Pure 4 War race at Lonesome Pine Raceway has become one of the most lucrative 4-cylinder races in the country.
Thanks to the involvement of sponsors, the purse for the Nov. 6 race has grown to more than $13,000 — including a winner’s purse exceeding $3,000. There is also a $250 pole award and a $250 halfway leader award for the 100-lap race.
Other bonuses are for the competitor hauling from the furthest distance, a hard-charger award and a pole challenge award. With a strong field, even larger than the usual contingent of Pure 4 cars, there is a consolation race planned with a $250 winner’s purse.
Kingsport driver John Ketron won 10 races and the Pure 4 track championship during the regular season. Larry Yeary, Paul Stanley and William Hale were next in the Lonesome Pine points with Kingsport driver Josh Detwiler and Johnson City’s Brandon Sutherland among the other race winners.
A recent post on the track’s Facebook page thanked everyone who made the recently completed regular season a success with plans to add more racing divisions in 2022.
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS
The Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series concludes Saturday at Muddy Creek Raceway. Practice starts at 10:30 a.m. with racing to follow. In addition to the racing, there is trick or treating from 3-5 p.m. with an adult, child and dog costume contest.
A pair of Roan Mountain riders are closing in on championships. Cody Lyons leads the 25+ standings and Brandon Hughes is the 35+ points leader. Chandler Carver from Jonesborough has won four of the last seven races to take control of the 450D class.
Amongst the youngest riders, Johnson City’s Tianna Holsclaw and Knox Bennett rank 1-2 in the 51cc Beginner class. Holsclaw also leads the 51cc, 7-8 class. Justin Shelton from Elizabethton should wrap up the 65cc, 10-11 title and Kingsport’s Jackson Horne leads in Super Mini.
CHEROKEE RACE PARK
Cherokee Race Park hosts its Halloween Race on Saturday with a “Trail and Treat.” Kids can wear their costumes and collect candy from the racing trailers.
Gates open at 10 a.m. at the Rogersville drag strip with time trials starting at noon. The race features a $1,200 winner’s purse in the Pro class and an $800 winner’s purse for the No Box class. The Pro purse is guaranteed at 28 cars and the No Box at 25 cars.
Spectators tickets are $10 with kids 10 and under free.
LARSON DOMINATION
Kyle Larson won’t tie Jeff Gordon and Richard Petty’s modern-era record of 13 race wins in a season, but he has already surpassed Gordon’s record number of laps led over a 36-race schedule.
A nine-time winner this season in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, Larson has led 2,397 laps, breaking Gordon’s record of 2,320 set in 2001. An oddity is that Mark Martin actually led more laps than Gordon during his 13-win season over 33 races in 1998.
Making Larson’s numbers stand out even more is there are now seven road course races on the schedule. Back in 2001, there were a total of 10,854 laps run. Larson has set this year’s mark in nearly 2,500 fewer laps.
With his third win in a row Sunday at Kansas, Larson also became the first driver since Dale Earnhardt in 1987 to have two streaks of three wins in a single season. If Larson can finish off his dominating performance, he could match Earnhardt’s 11 wins that season, the best season of the seven-time champion’s career.