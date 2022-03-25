Hunter Loyd set the tone early and his East Tennessee State teammates took over from there.
Loyd struck out 15 batters in seven innings and Noah Webb drove in five runs as ETSU topped George Washington 12-5 in a non-conference baseball game Friday night at Thomas Stadium.
The junior righty from Knoxville opened the game with an immaculate inning — striking out all three batters on nine pitches — and just kept going. His strikeout total was one shy of the school record, set by Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Landon Knack in 2020 against Wagner.
Cam Norgren got things started for the Bucs (14-5) in the second inning when he lofted a fly ball into the jet stream that was going out to left field for his team-leading seventh home run of the season. Garett Wallace added a two-run single moments later and the Bucs were up 3-0.
A five-run third, keyed by a two-run double from Webb, put ETSU up 8-0.
George Washington (10-11) finally got to Loyd in the sixth inning when Steve Ditomaso belted a two-run homer to left that cut the Bucs’ lead to 8-2. Noah Levin added a solo homer in the seventh for the Colonials.
Webb’s three-run homer in the eighth pushed the Bucs into double digits for the 10th time this season. ETSU reached that mark just four times last year.
Loyd allowed six hits and two walks while improving to 3-0. He came into the game ranked 10th in the country with an 0.79 ERA. That went up to 1.21. Two of the three runs he allowed were earned.
Walker Trusley came on in the eighth for the Bucs and worked the final two innings, allowing two runs on three hits.
Webb had three of ETSU’s 12 hits. Norgren and Bryce Hodge each had two. Ditomaso and Levin each had two hits for George Washington.
The two teams are scheduled to resume the series Saturday at 2 p.m.