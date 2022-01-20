A game first-half effort wasn’t enough to stop the losing streak for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team.
UNC Greensboro pulled away in the second half to defeat the Bucs 56-38 in a Southern Conference game Thursday night at Brooks Gym. It was the 13th consecutive loss for ETSU, which fell to 1-15 overall, 0-3 in the SoCon.
UNCG, which improved to 5-11, 1-2, was whistled for only four fouls all night and ETSU didn’t go to the free throw line one time.
“I’m never one to complain about officials but I think we put ourselves in at least 12 situations where there could have been a whistle by putting pressure on them in the paint,” ETSU coach Simon Harris said.
Demi Burdick kept the Bucs in the game in the second quarter.
UNCG, which led by as many as eight points in the first half, was on top only 26-25 at halftime thanks to Burdick’s heroics. The 6-foot-2 junior forward scored ETSU’s final 11 points of the half and when her 3-pointer from the top of the key swished just before the buzzer, she was ushered to the locker room by a group of excited teammates.
It was fun while it lasted, but the Spartans began to pull away in the third quarter as the Bucs made just 1 of 16 shots in the period. It was a layup by Burdick, who was the only ETSU player to score over a 15-minute stretch.
“We had a lot of positives today,” Harris said. “The ball didn’t go in the basket. We’ll get that fixed.”
UNCG led 42-27 after three quarters when Nitzan Amar connected on a 3-pointer at the buzzer. A 16-2 third quarter proved too much for ETSU to overcome.
BY THE NUMBERS
Burdick, who had been hindered by a leg injury, finished with a career-high 17 points, making 8 of 9 shots from the field, and was the only ETSU player near double-digits. She also had nine rebounds.
“That’s the Demi we knew of old,” Harris said. “Tonight she was smiling and happy. That was so awesome to watch.”
ETSU’s Aaliyah Vananda went 0 for 9 from the field, 0 of 6 from 3-point range. ETSU made 4 of 27 on 3-pointers.
UNCG was led by Aja Boyd, who had 12 points and nine rebounds. Khalis Cain added 10 points and nine rebounds, while Isys Grady chipped in 10 points as well.
The Spartans outrebounded ETSU 52-37.
UP NEXT
Western Carolina comes to Brooks Gym on Saturday for a noon tipoff, while UNCG plays at Chattanooga.