It turned out to be a memorable year of sports for Northeast Tennessee.

There were plenty of highlights, and following is a look at some of them that seemed to stand out.

It would be difficult to break the tie for the year’s biggest story, so how about co-headliners with Elizabethton football and Dobyns-Bennett basketball?

THE STORIES

Elizabethton's march toward a potential third straight state football championship gained incredible momentum with its thrilling quarterfinal road conquest of Greeneville.

Eventually the Cyclones got all the way through four quarters of the Class 4A title game, and still had a shot to bring home the gold ball. And although the dream faded in heartbreaking double-overtime fashion against Tullahoma, the final chapter of the Cyclones’ incredible three-year run was something to witness.

As for the Indians, they flew under the state radar — at least in a championship sense — for much of the basketball season. It wasn’t until the state brackets were announced that it appeared they were one upset away from at least playing for a state title.

The Indians put together two of the most thrilling victories in the history of Northeast Tennessee basketball. They stopped Bartlett on a last-second shot in a semifinal overtime classic, and held off Bearden in overtime to claim the school’s first title in 77 years.

THE PLAY

D-B’s Malachi Hale

Tullahoma’s Krys Uselton

The Indians earned the share on the shoulders of Malachi Hale. The senior brought the ball up the court against Bartlett with his team trailing by one point and time ticking away. He drove into the lane, got stopped, couldn’t find a teammate, rose up a couple of seconds before the buzzer sounded, and delivered arguably the biggest shot in the history of Indians’ basketball.

It’s hard to match D-B's history, but the Cyclones were trying to do something no Northeast Tennessee team had ever done: win three straight football titles. Elizabethton needed a touchdown and conversion to tie Tullahoma in the second overtime. On second down and goal from the 9-yard line, Uselton’s athletic interception created his team’s celebration and ended Elizabethton’s dreams.

THE GAME

Science Hill versus Farragut

Despite disappointing attendance, Science Hill and Farragut staged one of the most thrilling football games in Northeast Tennessee playoff history.

Farragut emerged victorious, but it took 57 points and double overtime to pull it off. Noah Gunter caught a pass and barely reached the ball across the goal line before it came loose, completing a 2-point conversion and earning a 57-56 win for the Admirals in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

THE SURPRISE

Hampton football

Who could have expected Hampton to make a run all the way to the state championship game in Class 2A?

After all, the Bulldogs had never been there. They didn’t even win their region. And they trailed by 14 points in the fourth quarter against Trousdale in the semifinals.

Things didn’t go Hampton’s way in the title game against a loaded Westview team, but the Bulldogs already had their place in school history.

THE PERFORMANCES

Bryson Rollins, Elizabethton

Maci Masters, Daniel Boone

It’s hard to quantify across different sports, but these two performers had big-time postseason efforts that won’t soon be forgotten.

Rollins had a superhuman 200 yards rushing on 37 carries in the state quarterfinal win over Greeneville. For good measure, he was 11 of 14 passing for 103 yards and a touchdown.

As for Masters, she came up big for the Lady Trailblazers in the state tournament. In an 8-4 win over Wilson Central that pushed her team into the losers’ bracket final, Masters hit a three-run homer and a grand slam for seven RBIs in an 8-4 decision.

THE ROOKIE

Addyson Fisher, Volunteer

Before the season began, she wasn’t exactly a household name in Northeast Tennessee softball circles.

But when the season was over, her 257 strikeouts in 136 innings — and only 77 hits allowed — served notice that opponents better get familiar with the talented freshman.

THE FIELD GENERAL

Eli Penix, Daniel Boone

When an athlete makes statewide history, it deserves a second look.

The Trailblazers’ standout grabbed double gold for the second straight year, winning discus and shot put titles. He became only the second athlete in Tennessee history to win back-to-back state championships in both of those events.

THE COACH

Chris Poore, Dobyns-Bennett

Seventy-seven years of history is quite a mountain to face.

Poore and his group of determined basketball players looked at the mountain and basically said, “Yeah, we got this.” And that can-do attitude was gradually and firmly established by Poore, who got the most out of a talented team and brought a gold ball back to Kingsport.

THE FANS

West Ridge

Certainly the new-kid-on-the-block atmosphere played a role, but the support this school received from football to the end of spring sports was impressive.

In a day and age where unity is a nationwide problem, Wolves’ fans packed together, embraced their new digs, and howled for their athletes in impressive fashion.

THE HOPE

Multiple schools

Postgame camaraderie seemed to be at a high level during the 2021-22 sports year. It was encouraging to see so many athletes fight, scrap and battle to the game’s end before kneeling down to pray together. It was also the hugs, smiles and acknowledgement of each other’s efforts that put an asterisk of hope — a good one — on a generation that has faced many tough challenges.