Joe Biddle, one of the most popular sports writers in Tennessee, died Wednesday in Nashville. He was 78.
Biddle grew up in Johnson City, graduated from Science Hill in 1962 and later East Tennessee State University. Biddle’s college years were interrupted by a four-year tour of duty in Vietnam from 1966-70 as part of the United States Air Force.
After Biddle graduated from ETSU, he landed a journalism job at the Johnson City Press-Chronicle in 1971.
Steve Spurrier — a former Science Hill quarterback and the 1966 Heisman trophy winner at Florida — was a longtime friend of Biddle’s.
“He was a year older than me in high school, but a wonderful friend of mine,” Spurrier said to Press sports writer Jeff Birchfield on Friday. “We were good buddies and did a lot of things together. He didn’t play sports that much, but he loved writing about it and became one of the best sports writers in Tennessee without question.”
STARTING OUT
Biddle’s tenure at the Press-Chronicle that began in the spring of 1971 was short-lived, but he was part of an impressive sports staff that included Tom Hodge, Henry Jenkins, Bill Toohey and longtime sports editor Jimmy Smyth — who became a 1993 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame inductee.
During his few months at the Press-Chronicle, Biddle primarily covered the Johnson City Yankees of the Appalachian League along with ETSU football and basketball.
Within the first few months of Biddle’s start, two people in the sports department left for jobs in Florida. Biddle found himself in charge of putting out the morning edition of the sports section.
“The guys in the back room were still using hot type,” Biddle said to sports writer Douglas Fritz in a 2016 story. “They really helped me out, and taught me a lot. It was on-the-job training, magnified. I didn’t know what I was going to be, but this just came natural to me. I loved sports, and I was fairly good at English. Writing didn’t bother me at all.”
One of the more notable games that Biddle covered for the P-C during his time was Science Hill football’s stunning upset of Dobyns-Bennett in 1972. It was the first time the Hilltoppers had beaten the Indians in Kingsport since 1960.
MOVING ON
After one year working at his hometown paper, Biddle got a job at the Daytona Beach News-Journal where he covered college football and basketball along with the Daytona 500.
He was also on the beat for the NFL expansion Tampa Bay Buccaneers until 1979.
The managing editor was Greg Favre, the uncle of future NFL star Brett Favre. The Buccaneers started their NFL journey in 1976, and Spurrier was their first quarterback.
“Steve got hit more times and harder than anybody I’ve seen before that or since then,” said Biddle. “(The offensive line) couldn’t block air, and his two receivers were midgets. Steve didn’t have a chance. The linebackers would come up to him laughing and saying, ‘It won’t be long No. 11. We will be there to see you.’”
In November of 1979, Biddle moved back to his native Tennessee and began a career at the Nashville Banner that lasted until the paper closed in 1998.
“The Nashville Banner used to name the SEC Coach of the Year,” Spurrier said. “I think Joe helped me get about five of those. I told people that I had some inside help to get the Coach of the Year.”
After the Banner closed, Biddle moved to work with the Tennessean as a sports columnist and remained there until 2011. He ended his career writing for the Williamson Herald and WKRN-2.
Biddle later in life was also a well-known sports talk show host on WWTN-FM’s afternoon drive SportsNight, where he co-hosted with George Plaster. SportsNight was routinely one of Nashville’s top-rated shows for years.
When Spurrier started coaching the Tampa Bay Bandits of the USFL, he implemented a play that was named after his longtime friend.
“It was the ‘Biddle,’ the B over the middle,” Spurrier said. “When I went over to the Bandits, I started putting three and four wide receivers on the field. The B over the middle was the Biddle play.”
FULL CIRCLE
When Biddle started at the Press-Chronicle in 1971, he worked for Carl Jones. Jones was the longtime publisher of the paper.
In 1979 when Biddle got the job at the Nashville Banner, Johnny Jones — another member of the Jones family that owned the Press for many years — was the one that gave him the call.
In his final newspaper stop at the Williamson Herald, Carl’s grandson Derby was publisher at the time.
“I’ve come full circle with the Jones family,” said Biddle. “I’m very indebted to Carl, Tim (Derby’s dad), and Derby. All three of them helped me a lot, and I have a great deal of admiration for all three.”
HIGHLIGHTS
Biddle was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. He was a four-time Tennessee Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sports Writers Association and was inducted into the Alumni Hall of Fame by ETSU’s Communications Department in 2005.
In his four-plus decades sports writing career, Biddle covered 31 Super Bowls, 31 NCAA Final Fours, 30 Masters tournaments, 12 World Series, a Ryder Cup and the Summer Olympics twice.
He was a voter for the Associated Press college football and basketball polls for many years and was an original voter on the Harris Poll, which determined the two teams that would play in the BCS national championship game.
“He was a wonderful guy, upbeat, always with a smile on his face,” Spurrier said. “He had a lot of friends all over the South and all over the country. He was a funny guy to be around.
“He was a wonderful friend and had a wonderful light about him.”