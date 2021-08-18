Last season was one of close calls for the Longhorns.
Two games decided by a total of six points halted Johnson County’s hopes of a third region title in four years.
Don Kerley enters his eighth season at the helm and he brings back some prime underclassmen that will contribute to the cause.
“We’ve got six starters back on each side of the ball,” Kerley said. “We’ve got a lot of new faces, too. Numbers-wise, I think we’ll probably be in the mid-40s when school starts.”
The offensive and defensive lines present size and experience for Johnson County this season.
“Usually we have 50 players and only eight linemen,” Kerley said. “This year, we have 12 or 15 linemen. That’s a lot better than it has been.”
Some of the seniors along the line include John Stout, Nathaniel Summerow and Jacob Earp.
The hogs up front will be blocking for sophomore quarterback Connor Simcox, who is quickly developing into a true pocket passer that can carve up a defense.
“Connor has looked good in 7-on-7 stuff and we’ve got some good receivers,” Kerley said.
On defense, Ethan Icenhour will be looked to as a playmaker. The senior linebacker looks to be the next in a line of standout defensive players for the Longhorns.
“Ethan is probably the guy we’re going to look to, but he might be back there by himself,” Kerley said. “Our secondary is young, but the defensive line is pretty good.”
One of the key cogs for the Longhorns on offense will be senior running back Dalton Brown, who will be used in a variety of packages. Brown brings a speed dimension to the Longhorns, something that Kerley’s crew will be relying upon heavily.
“Dalton is a pretty fast kid and he’s a good leader for us,” Kerley said. “He and Connor have a good relationship. Dalton will be one of his main targets.”