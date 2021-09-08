Dustin Long will put his United States Boxing Federation and Tennessee State Cruiserweight titles on the line Saturday night against Carlos Reyes at the Strikefest 8 fight card at Holiday Inn.
Another Johnson City fighter, former World Boxing Council (USNBC) cruiserweight champion Robert Hall Jr., had to pull out of the co-main event with an injury suffered at work. The card features both boxing and kickboxing contests.
Long (5-2) scored three knockdowns to easily score a unanimous decision over Calvin Early in his last fight to capture the vacant USBF and Tennessee state belts. The 6-foot-4 former basketball player scored the biggest win of his career, a TKO win over Marsellos Wilder, the younger brother of former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, in 2019.
However, the COVID-19 shutdown kept Long from another big fight. He returned to the ring in February with a convincing win over Billy Combs, then lost by a first-round TKO against Tristan Kalkreuth, a fighter from Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, a month later.
Reyes is a southpaw from Phoenix and the veteran of 25 fights. At 6-foot, he is a solid put together fighter. Reyes started out strong winning five of his first six fights, but has struggled of late. He has five losses since battling Jose Medina to a draw in 2019.
Other contests include Johnson City light heavyweight Dylan O’Sullivan facing Enoch Plumeri and Courtney McCleave versus Robert Magee in a super middleweight bout. Judd Brown and Jason King will tangle in a much anticipated light heavyweight bout after a no contest in a Mixed Martial Arts fight.
SONPON WINS NATIONAL TITLE
E.J. Sonpon, fighting for King’s Boxing and Fitness in Johnson City, won the 9-10 year-old National Silver Gloves championship in the 106-pound weight class.
Sonpon defeated two-time national champion Jacob Russell in the final of the tournanment held in Kansas City.