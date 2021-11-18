Coming off a pair of hometown victories, United States Boxing Federation (USBF) cruiserweight boxing champion Dustin Long will be in Miami looking for another title belt Saturday.
The Johnson City fighter (6-2-2) will face Serik Musadilov (10-0) for the North American Boxing Association (NABA) title in a scheduled eight-round bout. It will be a contrast of styles with Musadilov, a stocky 5-foot-9 southpaw, against the 6-4 Long.
Musadilov, a 27-year-old native of Kazakhstan, resides in Miami. Much in the vein of former world middleweight champion Genady Golovkin, another Kazakhstan native, Musadilov scored knockouts in his first nine fights.
His most recent fight was July when Musadilov scored a unanimous decision over veteran Lamont Capers for the vacant NABA title. An obvious part of Long’s strategy is to take the fight into the later rounds. Although he has a significant reach advantage, Long expects a tough fight.
“I’ve seen three fights with him, but they’ve all been short,” Long said. “I haven’t been able to watch the fight where he went the distance. You know at cruiserweight every grown man at 200 pounds hits hard. He’s really short and he lunges a lot with his hooks, so hopefully I can catch him coming in. If I can drag him into the deep waters, I don’t know if he will have the same pop.”
Long has been extremely active. This is his fifth fight in 2021. He’s coming off back-to-back wins over journeyman Calvin Early. He won decisions both times, first in July and the second time in September when Early was a late replacement in the main event.
Although he easily won both fights, Long was much sharper in the September bout. While it was good to be in front of the local crowd, he’s concentrating on bigger opportunities.
“I fought at home a couple of months ago because my kids wanted to see me fight,” he said. “But I’m at the point now where I have to have good fights or don’t fight at all.”
Long, whose background is more in mixed martial arts, commented he’s still a relative newcomer to boxing. He burst onto the national scene with a fourth-round knockout of Marsellos Wilder, younger brother of former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, in 2019.
He progressed so quickly in boxing, thanks in large part to local trainers Kenny McDermott, Dustin Walden and Brad Austin. While one individual stands in the ring, Long commented it is still a team sport with coaches constantly helping with his technique.
“Even though I’ve got a lot of fighting experience, I’ve only been concentrating on boxing the last couple of years,” he said. “Going back and forth between MMA and boxing, you can’t focus on one thing. They are apples and oranges.
“People think they’re the same, but the stance is different, the timing is different and the striking is different. People see these crossover fights and think it’s going to be close. An MMA guy will beat a boxer in MMA and a boxer will be an MMA guy in boxing.”
At 41, he wants to make sure he makes the most of this opportunity. There have been talks of returning to Las Vegas for another fight like the Wilder bout.
“I’ve had a couple of opportunities to go back out to Vegas and hopefully that comes true,” he said. “I’d really like to get back out there.”