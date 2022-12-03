Johnson City boxer Kemper Johnson (left) sizes up Knoxville fighter Nick Baker in their four-round exhibition bout as part of the Strikefest 11 card at Happy Valley High School. Johnson won the middleweight fight by third-round technical knockout.
ELIZABETHTON — Dustin Long regained the USBF and Tennessee state cruiserweight titles and added the WBF North American title to boot, beating Donelei Benedetto by unanimous decision in the main event of Saturday’s Strikefest 11 card at Happy Valley High School.
Long (7-4-2) avenged a defeat to Benedetto (3-1-1) in July by being more active and the aggressor this time throughout the eight-round bout. Neither fighter was able to inflict much damage on the other, expect for Long’s left jab swelling up Benedetto’s right eye.
It was a triumphant return for Long to Bayless Gym, where he played basketball for the Warriors and where his boxing career started in 2015.
Johnson City fighter Isaiah Elrod won all four rounds to take a unanimous decision over South Carolina Javier Frazier. It was professional debut for Elrod, a southpaw, in the cruiserweight fight against Frazier, a veteran of 33 pro fights.
Just like the main event fighter, Elrod attended both Happy Valley and Science Hill High Schools. Now 22, his height and reach helped him in a fight three classes above his normal weight. He was by far the more active fighter with nearly a 3-to-1 ratio in punches thrown.
“I’m normally a middleweight and I had to get up in weight for this,” Elrod explained. “My hooks and uppercuts were effective, but he’s a tough guy. I don’t know anybody else who would have taken that fight in that situation against such a veteran. I’m happy with my performance, but I just have to keep working.”
Another Johnson City product, Kemper Johnson, was a winner by third-round TKO after landing a hard left hook in his middleweight exhibition fight against Knoxville’s Nick Baker. Johnson has another fight scheduled in a couple of weeks, so he wanted to make sure the fight didn’t go the scheduled distance.
While the hook was the punch that ended it, Johnson liked how it was set up by his jab.
“The jab is what gave me the spark in the fight,” Johnson said. “In the beginning of the fight, my coaches pushed me to have the mindset that nobody can stop me. I’m in very good shape, so I went ahead and pushed the momentum in the fight. That normally wears my opponent down.”
Vaughn Williams from Greenville, S.C., improved to 10-1 with a unanimous decision over Knoxville veteran Kenneth Council (11-7) in their six-round cruiserweight fight. The two butted heads in the third round and Williams had to deal with blood streaming from a cut over his right eye the rest of the fight.
His cutman, Mark Laws, was able to keep the gash closed enough for Williams to continue the fight and Williams’ southpaw style proved difficult for Council to handle.
In the opening pro bout, Hayden Smith from Campbell County landed a vicious right uppercut just 36 seconds into his professional debut to knock out Detroit fighter Austin Lajiness. Smith was aggressive in the bantamweight contest from the opening bell, landing combinations to set up the knockout shot.
The professional bouts were proceeded by a number of amateur bouts.
Some of the participants included Garrett Johnson from Johnson City, Jeffrey Seto from Kingsport and Kobe Brummitt from Church Hill.