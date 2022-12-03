ELIZABETHTON — Dustin Long regained the USBF and Tennessee state cruiserweight titles and added the WBF North American title to boot, beating Donelei Benedetto by unanimous decision in the main event of Saturday’s Strikefest 11 card at Happy Valley High School.

Long (7-4-2) avenged a defeat to Benedetto (3-1-1) in July by being more active and the aggressor this time throughout the eight-round bout. Neither fighter was able to inflict much damage on the other, expect for Long’s left jab swelling up Benedetto’s right eye.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Recommended for you