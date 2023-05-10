It’s literally time for the gloves to come off for Dustin Long.
The accomplished boxer is making his debut in the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Champion-ships) on Saturday night in Greenville, South Carolina.
It’s literally time for the gloves to come off for Dustin Long.
The accomplished boxer is making his debut in the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Champion-ships) on Saturday night in Greenville, South Carolina.
Long, a Johnson City fighter who holds the WBF American, USBF and Tennessee state cruiserweight titles in the boxing ring, will face Jonathan Miller, who is undefeated in a pair of bare-knuckle fights.
Long’s motivation is to conquer another combat sport after winning fights in boxing, MMA and kickboxing. It’s a contrast in styles with the 6-foot-4 Long facing off with the stocky 6-foot Miller, who has less overall boxing experience but has shown knockout power.
“I was supposed to make my bare-knuckle debut two years ago, but the fight was canceled,” Long said. “At the time, they said no one had a winning record in boxing, MMA, kickboxing and bare-knuckle fighting. He looks stocky, but the last opponent I fought (Donelei Benedetto) also looked great physically. So I really try not to go too much on that, although I’m sure anybody that big can hit hard.”
There are differences with the ring being more of a circle instead of a square like the boxing ring or the octagon MMA cage. Long is trying not to overthink it, and hopes his varied experience will work in his favor.
“I’m just looking at it as another fight,” he said. “They offered me a fight a little while back against a guy 0-2, 0-3 or something like that. I look at fights like that as more pressure. To go to a sport where he’s the undefeated fighter, he’s the one facing pressure.”
As for the future, Long doesn’t know whether it’s going to be in boxing, bare-knuckle fighting or transitioning as a coach. He particularly enjoys working with the young boxers at his D3 Elite Gym in Kingsport. But there’s a side of him that still craves the adrenaline rush of being a combatant.
“I don’t know where this is going to go,” he said. “I’m ready to put on the coaching hat, but I haven’t stopped because I still love the competition.”
Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.