Dustin Long is presented a golden opportunity fighting for Golden Boy Promotions on Saturday, March 20.
The Johnson City boxer will face Tristan Kalkreuth (7-0) in a scheduled six-round cruiserweight bout at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
Long, 38, is facing a man half his age in the 19-year-old Kalkreuth. However, Long’s stock has been way up since scoring a knockout of Marsellos Wilder, the younger brother of former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, in 2019.
In his last fight, Long (4-1-2) scored a first-round KO of Billy Combs. It was a tune-up fight in a small venue. Now, the action shifts to a major arena fighting for the promotion owned by Oscar de La Hoya, a world champion in six different weight classes.
“My manager Nate Torres got me the fight. I fought last in Nashville to make sure my shoulder felt all right,” Long said. “It’s a big opportunity for me and for Johnson City to have a fighter be able to compete on that type of card.”
The Long-Kalkreuth fight is on the undercard of welterweight Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Maurice Hooker welterweight showdown. Long has been training with local fighters Dustin Walden and Brad Austin on getting his endurance ready for a longer fight.
Long doesn’t expect the easy time he had with Combs. Kalkreuth, from Duncanville, Texas, is a two-time USA Boxing national champion with over 100 amateur fights. He has comparable height and reach with both boxers standing 6-foot-4.
“It’s a different level of fighter. He trains with the Charlo brothers and Ronnie Shields is his coach,” Long said. “He has world-class sparring, but I would put Dustin and Brad up against any other coaches. They just have the big names.”
A big emphasis of Long’s training has been the footwork. He knows against a fighter like Kalkreuth, it can be the difference between becoming a star or seeing stars.
“You’ve got to keep your feet moving,” Long said. “It’s a game of inches. Two or three inches can mean slipping a punch or getting knocked out. You have to be in shape and constantly be moving. People like to compare boxing to MMA, but they’re both hard in their own way.”
In addition, Long has been working with both an orthodox and southpaw stance. He was successful in the southpaw stance against Wilder, when landed a short left hook. It’s those short punches that Long wants to slip in as well as establishing his jab.
“The casual fan doesn’t understand you’re not going to hit a guy like that with a haymaker,” Long said. “It’s the second or third punch, they don’t see coming. If you try to wind up to hit a guy like that, you’re going to miss 100 out of 100 times.
“You have to step around and create angles, think like where I can land my jab. It’s like playing chess. That’s what makes this sport fun. I wasn’t born a fighter, but I’m a competitor and I like the 1-on-1 competition.”
Long is also fighting to inspire the next generation from the Tri-Cities. He talked about how he and others in boxing and MMA have been able to compete nationally and internationally.
“If Robert Hall can fight in Hungary or I can fight on PBC, some of these kids can do it,” Long said. “Adam Townsend, he’s fought in Africa, in Russia. Jonathan Pearce has fought in the UFC. Johnson City isn’t known yet, but it will be. Robert and Roy (King Jr.) won WBC titles. I was on SportsCenter after the Wilder fight. It’s opening doors for these kids to have better opportunities.”