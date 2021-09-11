Dustin Long had a familiar opponent and a familiar result in the main event of Saturday’s Strikefest 8 card at Holiday Inn.
The Johnson City fighter won a six-round unanimous decision over Calvin Early to retain his USBF and Tennessee State Cruiserweight boxing championships. The card, which involved some late changes — including the main event — featured three boxing and three kickboxing bouts.
Early (1-2) was a late replacement after losing a six-round fight to Long in a July fight at the Appalachian Fairgrounds. Long (6-2-2) used his height at 6-foot-4 and reach to his advantage, leaving no doubt in winning every round.
He was also able to slip Early’s best punches.
“I was in better shape and better prepared for this fight,” Long said. “My cousin Brad (Austin) told me I needed to work on my defense and (former USNBC champion) Robert (Hall Jr.) told me I needed to tighten up.
“I sparred with Robert and he hit me with everything but the kitchen sink. That made me work on my defense. That really helped me for this fight.”
Charles Garner, a Buffalo, New York fighter, won by technical knockout over Bristol’s Travis Shelton when Garner’s corner threw in the towel in the second round. Garner landed a short left for a knockdown near the end of the first round of their welterweight bout.
He kept the pressure on Shelton, who appeared to be spent when the fight was stopped.
Robert Magee (5-0-1) battered Courtney McCleave (2-11) in a light heavyweight bout. Magee used his left jab effectively, opening up a cut under Magee’s left eye in the second round.
Magee kept the pressure on. He continued to use the jab to land combinations and easily win all four rounds over McCleave in a 40-36 unanimous decision.
“I tried to stay busy with the jab,” said Magee, who was wearing camouflage trucks. “We got a little sloppy in the third round, but I came through.”
KICKBOXING BOUTS
Derrick Smith (4-3), the reigning Kentucky ISKA light heavyweight champion, scored a second-round knockout of previously undefeated Aaron Phillips. Smith landed a left hook to score a knockdown of Phillips, a Chilhowie, Virginia fighter, in the first round. He landed another high kick to end the fight at 1:33 of the second round.
Behind on the scorecards, Justin Williams from Maryville won in his amateur kickboxing debut, landing a body shot to Brandon Goolsby to score a knockout in the third and final round of their lightweight fight.
Goolsby (5-8-1) had been the more aggressive fighter and complained of a low blow. However, the referee commented he didn’t see it land. He counted to 10 as Goolsby had his gloves and knees on the canvas.
Knoxville fighter Alex Stock won a unanimous decision over Louisville fighter Mathew Hegele in a Muay Thai kickboxing bout to open the night’s action.
In the professional debut for both fighters, Stock landed multiple jabs with his blocking gloves and many effective leg kicks. He won 30-27 on all three judges’ scorecards in the three-round, middleweight fight.