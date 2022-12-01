For Dustin Long, his 10-round cruiserweight boxing match with Donelei Benedetto is about more than winning titles or even avenging an earlier defeat.
It’s redemption from what Long, 40, feels is the worst performance of his career. The two face off in the main event of the Strikefest 11 fight card at Happy Valley High School with the WBF American, USBF and Tennessee state cruiserweight championships on the line.
Long (6-4-2) was disappointed when he lost an eight-round decision to Benedetto back in July. While it was a close fight with all three judges scoring the bout 77-75, Long didn’t throw enough punches to pull out the decision.
“The last fight, I had a lot going on. I don’t want to make excuses because he was in better shape than I was,” Long said. “I chose the rematch because I felt like that wasn’t me. I feel like I gave my worst boxing performance of my professional career as far as preparation and execution.”
No matter what shape he’s in, Long knows Benedetto (3-0-1) presents a tough challenge. He’s a muscular 31-year-old from Virginia who showed plenty of skill in their first fight.
“He’s definitely physical, strong and in great shape,” Long said. “Everything showed where he prepared better than I did the last fight. He fought a smart fight where he mixed it up when he needed to, kept his distance when he needed to.”
This time, Long feels he’s ready after working with local boxing trainers Scott Vance and Kenny McDermott. He’s also sparred with top local fighters including former WBC United States champion Robert Hall Jr.
The fight at Happy Valley is a return home for Long. He played basketball for the Warriors and legendary coach Charlie Bayless. He also made his professional boxing debut at Bayless Gym in 2015, fighting to a draw with Dameon Melton.
Since then, Long’s career has taken him across the country to places like Dallas-Ft. Worth and Miami. He was even featured on ESPN after his knockout of Marsellos Wilder, the brother of former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, in Las Vegas.
Besides competing as a fighter, Long and his wife Sable are also the fight promoters with help from local businesses BDM Construction, Inc. and Bill’s Heating and Cooling.
Other fights on the card feature John Foust from Knoxville against South Carolina fighter Javier Frazier, Kenneth Council from Knoxville against Vaughn Williams from South Carolina, Hayden Smith from Knoxville versus Michigan fighter Austin Lajiness.
Johnson City’s Kemper Johnson takes on Nick Baker, an MMA veteran from Georgia. There are also amateur fights on the card.