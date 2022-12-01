313256908_5816195615097770_1519674918686727694_n 12.03.01 PM.jpg

Donelei Benedetto won by unanimous decision against Dustin Long when they fought in July.

 Contributed

For Dustin Long, his 10-round cruiserweight boxing match with Donelei Benedetto is about more than winning titles or even avenging an earlier defeat.

It’s redemption from what Long, 40, feels is the worst performance of his career. The two face off in the main event of the Strikefest 11 fight card at Happy Valley High School with the WBF American, USBF and Tennessee state cruiserweight championships on the line.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Recommended for you